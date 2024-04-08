WrestleMania fan with named towel gets special shoutout from Naz Reid - "Thats crazy'

After the thrilling Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Lakers Sunday matchup, Naz Reid was asked about the viral meme trending around him, notably a fan in WrestleMania acknowledging the Timberwolves star's name.

Although Reid himself wasn't at WWE's WrestleMania on Saturday night, his presence lingered through his dedicated following. A towel bearing the name "Naz Reid" was prominently displayed during the broadcast of Wrestlemania, causing confusion among many on social media who were unaware of his burgeoning cult fanbase.

Naz gave a shutout to the fan as he expressed his admiration:

"Thats crazy. Yeah that's crazy especially that's something you watch as a kid, growing up.

"You know, you play all the wrestlers, Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, things like that I mean that's crazy especially and shout out to the guy who had my towel, I appreciate you"

Reid has garnered a dedicated following in the Twin Cities, but one admirer ensured that the former received recognition on the popular platform.

Significance behind Naz Reid and the towel

WrestleMania XL unfolded at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday evening. Keen-eyed viewers might caught glimpses of a Naz Reid towel appearing several times throughout the broadcast.

The towel made its debut as part of a giveaway on March 22 when the Timberwolves clashed with the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Reid contributing 18 points, the Timberwolves secured a 104-91 triumph.

Reid's standout performances have positioned him as the Wolves' equivalent of the John Cena meme, with fans casually dropping the 24-year-old's name in everyday conversations.

Despite entering the league as an undrafted free agent from LSU in 2019, Reid has carved out a spot in the rotation and emerged as a strong contender for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award this season.

The Timberwolves regained the first spot in the West on Sunday and have become legitimate championship contenders after two decades, with Naz Reid playing a huge role.

Minnesota Timberwolves take commanding lead over the LA Lakers in season series

Reid shone brightly, sinking six 3-pointers en route a 31-point performance as the Minnesota Timberwolves took advantage of Anthony Davis' early departure due to an eye injury and LeBron James' absence, securing a 127-117 victory over the LA Lakers on Sunday night.

Anthony Edwards led the way with 26 points for the Timberwolves, who are atop the Western Conference with a 54-24 record after securing their seventh win in nine games.