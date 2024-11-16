"Wtf is Brady doing at a Knicks game?"- Knicks fans stunned as Tom Brady sits courtside despite Giants feud

Tom Brady showed up at Madison Square Garden on Friday for the New York Knicks matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. The former NFL quarterback’s appearance at MSG for a Knicks game was quite a sensational sight for sports fans. Brady, a New England Patriots legend, has no love lost for the New York Giants or New York Jets.

During halftime of the Nets-Knicks game, Brady signed footballs before launching them to the eagerly anticipating crowd at MSG. Fans on X/Twitter promptly reacted to the scene:

“Wtf is Brady doing at a Knicks game???”

@DrakesPats commented:

“New York teams would love to have the goat right now”

One fan said:

“Tom Brady making unforgettable moments at MSG—tossing a signed football to Knicks fans!”

@AdolisMuse couldn’t hold back:

“giants own him”

Another fan reacted:

"Throwing a signed football to Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden feels like the ultimate troll"

Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl and perhaps the greatest pro football player in history. He could have had nine if not for the New England Patriots' losses to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI. Brady and Co. were the favorites both times before the Eli-Manning-led Giants beat them to the title.

Over the years, Brady has admitted that he still thinks of those losses. In an interview with SiriusXM in 2021, he said:

"The team I would love to beat the most is the Giants, there’s no doubt about that. … I do not like losing to those guys. So when we beat them, I love that.”

In 2010, Brady also mocked the “Hard Knocks” featuring the New York Jets. When asked to comment about the show, he told a reporter that he hated the Jets.

Despite the animosity on-field feud between Tom Brady and the two New York-based NFL teams, Knicks fans seemingly just wanted a signed football from him.

Tom Brady once tried to help the Boston Celtics sign Kevin Durant

Tom Brady’s love for New England didn’t just stop with the Patriots. In 2016, he helped the Boston Celtics try to recruit Kevin Durant to Beantown. The Celtics surprised "KD" during their talk by bringing the legendary footballer.

Durant eventually signed with the Golden State Warriors despite the Celtics’ full-court press with Brady. Still, the sporting world knew where Brady’s loyalty lies.

"TB12" is now retired, and although he wasn’t a fan favorite in New York during his NFL days, he remains a big draw even in the Knicks’ home arena.

