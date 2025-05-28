WTHELLY hitmaker, Rob49, embraced Tyrese Haliburton following the Pacers star’s historic triple-double in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton recorded 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals to defeat the New York Knicks in Game 4. He's the first player in NBA history to put up such a stat line in the playoffs with zero turnovers.

Ad

The series now stands at 3-1 for the Pacers, as the two teams head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday. After the Pacers won, Rob49, who was seated courtside, shared photographs from the game on Instagram. He was seen celebrating with Tyrese Haliburton and flexing on New York fans, Timothee Chalamet and Spike Lee. Rob shared the pictures and wrote:

“WHAT THE HALIBURTON! WE GOING TO THE FINALS I STAMPED IT. COMMENT “WTH” 4 WTHELLY REMIX FRIDAY 🦅 S/O @bwwings”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Other pictures show Rob49 hanging out with 50 Cent, Russ and former NBA star Lance Stephenson, who were all in attendance for Game 4.

Haliburton has been phenomenal for the Pacers in the ongoing playoffs, recording 11 assists and averaging 1.5 turnovers per game against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.

After Game 4, Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game against the New York Knicks.

“Had a little bit to do with it”: Tyrese Haliburton credits historic playoff performance to his father’s presence

Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, was banned from attending games after he had confronted Giannis Antetokounmpo following the end of the Bucks-Pacers series. John's ban was lifted starting Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. With his dad back in the crowd, Tyrese erupted for a historic performance.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tyrese Haliburton credited his historic triple-double to his father being allowed back in the arena:

“I feel like we’re making up stats at some point to make me look better.”

“I’m glad Pops is in the building. Makes it that much more sweet. Yeah, he had a little bit to do with it.”

Up 3-1, Haliburton and Co. are one win away from taking Indiana to its first NBA Finals since 2000. Their last trip to the Finals was ruined by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's LA Lakers in six games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More