WTHELLY hitmaker, Rob49, embraced Tyrese Haliburton following the Pacers star’s historic triple-double in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. Haliburton recorded 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals to defeat the New York Knicks in Game 4. He's the first player in NBA history to put up such a stat line in the playoffs with zero turnovers.
The series now stands at 3-1 for the Pacers, as the two teams head back to Madison Square Garden for Game 5 on Thursday. After the Pacers won, Rob49, who was seated courtside, shared photographs from the game on Instagram. He was seen celebrating with Tyrese Haliburton and flexing on New York fans, Timothee Chalamet and Spike Lee. Rob shared the pictures and wrote:
“WHAT THE HALIBURTON! WE GOING TO THE FINALS I STAMPED IT. COMMENT “WTH” 4 WTHELLY REMIX FRIDAY 🦅 S/O @bwwings”
Other pictures show Rob49 hanging out with 50 Cent, Russ and former NBA star Lance Stephenson, who were all in attendance for Game 4.
Haliburton has been phenomenal for the Pacers in the ongoing playoffs, recording 11 assists and averaging 1.5 turnovers per game against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals.
After Game 4, Haliburton is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game against the New York Knicks.
“Had a little bit to do with it”: Tyrese Haliburton credits historic playoff performance to his father’s presence
Tyrese Haliburton’s father, John, was banned from attending games after he had confronted Giannis Antetokounmpo following the end of the Bucks-Pacers series. John's ban was lifted starting Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. With his dad back in the crowd, Tyrese erupted for a historic performance.
Tyrese Haliburton credited his historic triple-double to his father being allowed back in the arena:
“I feel like we’re making up stats at some point to make me look better.”
“I’m glad Pops is in the building. Makes it that much more sweet. Yeah, he had a little bit to do with it.”
Up 3-1, Haliburton and Co. are one win away from taking Indiana to its first NBA Finals since 2000. Their last trip to the Finals was ruined by Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's LA Lakers in six games.
