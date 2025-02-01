WWE superstar Triple H calls out $244,623,120 Indiana star with Royal Rumble offer

Royal Rumble might have a surprise for Indiana fans. On Friday, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton attended the game between Carmelo Hayes and Jimmy Uso and even stared down Hayes during the match.

Maybe it was his staredown or perhaps his fame among Indiana fans that caused WWE superstar and Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, to make Haliburton an unusual offer.

Triple H was on stage announcing that he was entertaining the idea of letting any person enter the RR.

"I am thinking about the Royal Rumble, it makes me think just about anybody could enter the Royal Rumble as a surprise," he said.

Right after clearing his intention, he took a few steps toward Haliburton, who is signed to a five-year, $244,623,120 deal, and seemingly made his offer in his signature style.

"You got a minute," Triple H told Haliburton after briefly sizing him up.

They later went backstage after Haliburton asked him to talk.

The Royal Rumble will take place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday. Generally, the Royal Rumble is held in January but this time, it would be held in February this Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton has previously expressed his childhood love for WWE. He used to attend WWE matches with his late uncle. Last year in July, he had a face-off with the New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson at the Madison Square Garden.

He was supporting Logan Paul, just a night after he and the Pacers had eliminated the Knicks in the second round of the playoffs.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton makes a huge prediction on his Royal Rumble winner pick

The Royal Rumble event will have some of the biggest superstars in WWE fighting for the prestigious title. While the fans have someone else in mind winning the title, Tyrese Haliburton made a bold choice, surprising everyone.

Before the WWE Smackdown on Friday, Pat McAfee asked Haliburton who he thought would take home the title. The crowd started shouting CM Punk's name, but the Pacers guard chose someone else.

"Does that mean I’m supposed to agree?" Haliburton said. "Give me John Cena!"

Interestingly, this will be the last time Cena will compete in the Royal Rumble. This could also be the last year that the legendary wrestler will play in these events, eventually hanging his boots at the end of the year. According to The Playoffs, Cena will also compete at the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

