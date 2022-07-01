“Draymond got a podcast and lost his dam mind, you could never” - 1x All-Star claps back at Draymond Green for his comments, says you can say whatever you want when you win

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has built a strong reputation of being an agitator. While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are known for their stellar shooting and beautiful style of play, Green was the guy doing all the dirty work.

While many aren't huge fans of his, there is no denying Draymond Green is good at what he does. When it comes to getting in opponents' heads, he is among the best ever. Green's latest victim is Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown.

Recently, Draymond Green was a guest on JJ Redick's 'The Old Man And The Three' podcast. After a clip of the Warriors star made it to Twitter, Brown decided it was time he gave his thoughts. He feels Green's personality has ramped up even more since his podcast began to take off.

In the clip, Green talks about the moment he knew he had gotten in Brown's head during the NBA Finals.

"When Jaylen Brown went in the media and said 'he tried pulling my shorts down,' I knew I took his heart. I knew I took his heart. And not that I'll have it next year, I got to regain it next year and next time we play them, but I knew for the rest of that series I had him."

Draymond Green continues to show his value for the Golden State Warriors

2022 NBA Finals: Game 6

Some might feel that Draymond Green isn't a foundational piece in the dynasty because he isn't a star-level talent like Curry or Thompson, but that couldn't be farther from the truth. What he brings to the table has helped them out in so many different ways, and this latest interaction is a prime example.

gifdsports @gifdsports Kevin Durant and Draymond Green laugh and talk trash to Joel Embiid after KD hits tough and-1 over Embiid Kevin Durant and Draymond Green laugh and talk trash to Joel Embiid after KD hits tough and-1 over Embiid https://t.co/yahB4Q9OR6

In high-level situations like the playoffs, having a mental edge can go a long way. This is an area where Draymond Green thrives. There have been countless players over the years who have been thrown off their game because they got caught up in Green's antics. The fact that Jaylen Brown felt the need to give this jab just proves that Green had him right where he wanted him.

Along with being an elite defender and bringing a Swiss Armyknife skill set, Green's ability to play the mental game makes him invaluable to Golden State. In fact, his podcast getting the attention it does might only help him in frustrating opponents moving forward.

Whether you enjoy his vibrant personality or not, there is no denying Green is always willing to back up his talk.

