"Y'all can kiss my a**" - Former Warriors guard speculates LeBron James retiring sooner than expected

LA Lakers star LeBron James has addressed his potential retirement, but former NBA star Gilbert Arenas speculates that it could happen soon. On Monday's episode on his program, "Gil's Arena," the former Golden State Warriors guard said James' career could end in two seasons.

"2026, man, he gone," Arenas said. "He outta here, man. Y'all can kiss my a**, Ohio style. Look at him. At this point, what am I really proving?

"His son [Bronny], Bryce coming. If I can play with both, that'd be great. But right now, as of today, I think something's been fulfilled that he never saw coming, no player seen coming and no players has actually had, that he gets to be with his son 365 days because they're on the same team."

Arenas implied that the Lakers star could wait for his second son, Bryce James, to get drafted into the NBA before he retires. The younger James is expected to be part of the 2026 NBA draft. Arenas said "playing with two" sons could be better for the four-time champion.

Although James has not responded to questions from the media or provided a timeline for his retirement, ESPN's Shams Charania believes the star may do so following the upcoming season.

"Maybe Bryce James keeps him around an extra year or two," Charania said on Thursday, following the Lakers' 128-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. "But I do think next season, All-Star game in (Los Angeles), there might be some good momentum there for that."

What did LeBron James say about his retirement?

Following their win over the Grizzlies, LeBron James talked about his potential retirement in front of reporters. After a couple of years, James says he won't be playing much longer and doesn't know whether he'll still be in the NBA.

He also doubled down on his previous statement and said he isn't "playing until the wheels fall off." According to James, he doesn't want to be a player who will keep playing until he has nothing to offer.

James, who turns 40 in December, is still playing at a high level in his 22nd season. He’s averaging 23.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

