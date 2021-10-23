"Y'all can look at it how y'all want" - Anthony Davis to the media after his altercation with Dwight Howard

Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard went got into an altercation during the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. In the post-game press conference, AD came out clear and said that the two big's had already sorted out the issue. Davis insisted that people need not worry about this incident affecting the team's chemistry.

The Purple and Gold looked short of their best against the Suns. This created a tense atmosphere in the team huddle, which seemed to have led to the altercation during a time out in the second quarter. Speaking on what led to the altercation between the two, Anthony Davis said:

"Just a pick and roll scene... that was it, you know, I'm gonna say man I'm trying to figure, not just me and him, but all of us trying to figure out the defensive end and something happened and I was saying one thing and he was saying another on the scheme and one thing led to another and like I said we talked about it and left it in the lockerroom at halftime."

Both Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard were part of the Lakers championship team during the 2019-20 season. They were extremely important in the win and will once again play big parts for the Lakers this season. Despite Dwight and AD both saying that the issue has been resolved, this altercation will grab headlines in media publications. Speaking about the same in his press conference, Davis said:

"Y'all can look at it, how y'all want to look at it, I mean that's on y'all. But you know in house what we do in the locker room what we say, you know we keep it to ourselves like I said after the situation happened me and DH we talked about it and left it with that."

ESPN @espn Things got chippy between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis on the Lakers’ bench. Things got chippy between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis on the Lakers’ bench. https://t.co/oZBhQ0MV7q

Is the altercation between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis a worrying sign for the LA Lakers?

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers recruited some big stars in the offseason and looked like contenders for the championship this season. However, the team lost six preseason games and are currently winless in two regular-season games. This has definitely created some frustration in the locker room, which was visible during the team's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Coach Frank Vogel and the players on the team have stressed a lot about the time needed for the Lakers to get going as a team. The altercation between AD and Howard has raised doubts about the Lakers' chemistry. But both players involved here are mature individuals and will definitely sort things out for the greater good of the team.

Kyle Goon @kylegoon Dwight Howard said that he and Anthony Davis squashed their spat on the sideline right after it happened. Dwight Howard said that he and Anthony Davis squashed their spat on the sideline right after it happened. https://t.co/qvZDF6dgPY

In the past, many such arguments have taken place on the court. LeBron was a part of a similar one during his Miami Heat days when he and Mario Chalmers seemed to get at it during the Heat's game against the Indiana Pacers. However, the two players were extremely professional and kept all of that aside to win two championships together.

Also Read

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Things got heated between LeBron James and Mario Chalmers during the last timeout, as the Heat are down 14. http://t.co/l0PsJ4aoRa Things got heated between LeBron James and Mario Chalmers during the last timeout, as the Heat are down 14. http://t.co/l0PsJ4aoRa

It is still very early in the season and although the altercation looks resolved, the Lakers will be hoping to not repeat this. They will be hoping to shut down all the critics by producing a winning result when they take the floor to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies in their next game. Davis and Howard will be hoping to bring their best to the game and lead the Lakers to their first win as a team in the 2021-22 season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar