"Y'all were my Cowboy Carter": Beyonce's mom and La La Anthony send love as Vanessa Bryant and daughter channel rodeo glam at tour kickoff

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughter Natalia were in attendance when Beyonce kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour on Monday at SoFi Stadium. Aside from being treated to a top-caliber performance from the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, the Bryants also had the privilege of interacting with a close family member of the concert's star.

A day after the show took place in Inglewood, Vanessa went on Instagram to post a reel of her concert experience with Natalia. Both mother and daughter were clad in rodeo glam in line with the theme of the "Cowboy Carter" tour. In her caption, Vanessa tagged Natalia, Beyonce, and Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles:

Knowles went on to leave a comment, which suggested that she had interacted with the Bryants during the concert:

Tina Knowles and Vanessa Bryant interact on Instagram after Beyonce's concert. Credit: Vanessa Bryant/IG Tina Knowles expresses how much fun she had with Vanessa and Natalia Bryant. Credit: Vanessa Bryant/ILa La Anthony posts heart eye emojis on Vanessa Bryant's post. Credit: Vanessa Bryant/IG

"Had so much fun with you too last night y’all were my cowboy Carter, rodeo buddies," Knowles said. In response, Vanessa said. "We [love] you, xo"

Aside from this, La La Anthony — ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony — posted a series of heart eye emojis to compliment Vanessa's post:

La La Anthony posts heart eyed emojis in support of Vanessa Bryant on Instagram. Credit: Vanessa Bryant/IG

Of course, Vanessa's late husband Kobe used to have a close relationship with La La's ex Carmelo. The two former Olympic teammates had a brotherly bond, with Carmelo saying that basketball was actually "the last piece of connective tissue" between him and Kobe.

Years later, Vanessa and La La continue this special bond, with La La sending love to Vanessa via social media.

Vanessa Bryant commemorates wedding anniversary: "#24"

Back on Apr. 18, Vanessa dedicated an Instagram post to the memory of the late Kobe Bryant and their union in marriage:

"24 #Anniversary @kobebryant 4/18/01," Vanessa wrote in the caption.

After the couple got engaged on Vanessa's 18th birthday, they got married in April 2001. As such, this past Apr. 18 would have been their 24th wedding anniversary.

24, of course, is a sentimental number for Vanessa and the rest of Kobe's fan base, as it is one of two jerseys that he sported in his days with the LA Lakers. In December 2017, the Lakers retired both the #24 and #8 jerseys of Kobe, who brought five championships to the franchise.

