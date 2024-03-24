“Y'all d*ckriding bro”: Alleged audio reveals Bol Bol’s frustration amid NBA refs favoring Victor Wembanyama

Forward for the Phoenix Suns, Bol Bol, in the highly anticipated matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the San Antonio Spurs, slated for Saturday night, had a moment of frustration with the refs for a foul.

With the Suns having a double-digit advantage against the underperforming Spurs, Frank Vogel gave Bol Bol early minutes into the second quarter at the 9:10 minute.

This was also a move to match Bol Bol with Victor Wembanyama for size on the perimeter and inside the arc, avoiding Kevin Durant to guard him so that their All-Star doesn't pick up fouls.

However, the former Oregon star ended up picking a foul. As Victor Wembanyama drove to the rim from the high post, going left, Bol Bol defended him vertically while moving his feet, forcing the referees to call a foul.

The foul also gave Victor a chance for a 3-point play, which would've otherwise been a tough shot over the 7'3 Bol Bol with under four seconds to shoot. Bol Bol could be heard allegedly speaking to the baseline referee:

“Y’all d*ckriding bro, I get it.”

Closer look at how Bol Bol helps the Phoenix Suns this season

The Phoenix Suns have bolstered their playoff rotation with the recent additions of Royce O’Neale and Thaddeus Young. However, the emergence of Bol Bol presents an intriguing prospect.

While the veteran signings addressed immediate needs, Bol's potential impact could elevate the team's championship aspirations to new heights.

Bol Bol's recent surge has not gone unnoticed, particularly by Phoenix Suns' superstar Kevin Durant, with whom he shares a close relationship.

Durant said for the fellow 7 footer:

“He’s been more than I expected. His intangibles, his work ethic, his IQ, all the stuff that I didn’t really think about when it comes to Bol, that’s the foundation of his game.”

The confidence in Bol Bol's abilities predates his recent standout performances. He notably showcased glimpses of brilliance before a foot injury temporarily sidelined him. However, his breakout game against the Rockets has solidified his position as a key contributor in the rotation.

The added length he brings in closeout situations also introduces a dimension of size that has been lacking from the Suns' "non-center" positions in previous seasons.

His adeptness at seamlessly fitting into lineups featuring either Nurkic/Eubanks and Durant simultaneously injects a dynamic into the Phoenix team that renders them formidable.