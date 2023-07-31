“Y’all dodged winning a real ring” – Patrick Beverley using NBA 2020 bubble season as alibi for Clippers’ performance has fans roasting him

Who remembers the reports hinting at Patrick Beverley telling Stephen Curry how 'the next five years are back in 2019? With the internet being an unforgiving place, that wasn't getting past Beverley, especially with his journeyman career since.

Despite the same, Beverley hasn't ceased to be a "menace," making wild claims now and then. But somehow, despite his Laker tenure, Beverley still appears to be a Clipper at heart.

This belief may be strengthened by Beverley's statements about the Clippers and their chances at a ring while he was with them. Such as this one on Twitter:

In response to a tweet mentioning how the 2020 Clippers were favorites to win it all, Beverley defended his team, stating how COVID-19 forced the Playoffs to occur in a Bubble in Orlando.

Fans, however, weren't willing to let that slide simply. Some of the best reactions to Patrick Beverley's claim can be found here:

Another Lakers Fan @Justa_LakersFan @patbev21 @PatBevPod You blew a 3-1 lead clown. That wasn’t the bubbles fault.

Curt Hoes @ShowTime_32 @patbev21 @PatBevPod Man everybody had the same rules. Y’all lost period.

I Drink and I know things (Checkmark) @Ryan_Donahue1 @patbev21 @PatBevPod ur corny, luka with some of the worst role players in the playoffs almost beat you

dr.sharkmonk @DrSharkmonk @patbev21 @PatBevPod Bro it is like saying Heat and Lakers lost to the Nuggets because of Altitude

🫡4️⃣ @__Li0nHearted @patbev21 @PatBevPod The bubble changed y’all ability to play basketball ? Damn no wonder you didn’t workout in LAL

Adel’ @i3adLxx @patbev21 Before ya'll did the biggest choke job this game has ever seen

Shaime Time LORD @PplsJonesJones @patbev21 @PatBevPod Crazy how every single player on that clippers team blames the bubble and takes 0 accountability as if you didn’t blow a 3-1 lead.

Fans may have been sympathetic hadn't the Clippers lost the way they did. After holding a 3-1 lead with the script set for an epic battle of LA in the Western Conference Finals, the Clippers blew their lead to the Nuggets.

Beverley and the LA Clippers were contenders but folded under pressure. Bubble or no bubble that is what the records shall reflect.

Patrick Beverley is now part of another superteam with a history of "choking."

Patrick Beverley and Joel Embiid will now team up in Philadelphia,

For a man with his reputation, Beverley certainly makes some bold choices in life.

After having "choked" with the Clippers, as fans pointed out, the former All-Defensive guard has now signed with the Philadelphia 76ers - the one team in the league that probably has a worse reputation than the Clippers for choking.

For all we know, Patrick Beverley, Joel Embiid, and James Harden might end the drought for a ring for the 76ers. But then again, history suggests otherwise. Will Beverley continue to be "clowned" on social media, or is there a redemption in store?

