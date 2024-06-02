"Y'all couldn't get one win?" - Josh Hart humorously puts Tyrese Haliburton on blast over call post Celtics sweep

The Boston Celtics reached the 2024 NBA Finals after sweeping Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers. While the final result might show it as a lopsided series, the Pacers lost three games by five points or less. The only game that really got away from them was Game 2, which they lost 126-110.

Before reaching the Eastern Conference finals, Indiana beat the New York Knicks in seven games, winning Game 7 130-109 on the road at Madison Square Garden. Josh Hart, who is a part of the Knicks, spoke about the friendly jab that he took at Haliburton regarding the sweep in the latest episode of “Roommates Show with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart."

Matt Hillman, who is a co-host in the podcast, said that he is petty as a fan and enjoyed seeing the Pacers get swept. On asking how they felt about it, Brunson said that he didn’t know how to reply to it but felt happy after a conversation with Tyrese Haliburton and Hart in the morning of the podcast. Hart, though, had some friendly banter with the Indiana guard:

“I think I said something like, ‘Damn, y’all couldn’t get one win? Y’all beat us Game 7, whatever, y’all made hype, y’all couldn’t get one win after three leads in the fourth?’

“Obviously, if we moved on, JB wouldn’t have been playing, I would have tried to play. I don’t know how I would have been. Damn, we could have did that.”

Hart was referring to the abdominal strain that he sustained in Game 6. He, however, played 37 minutes in the all-important Game 7 despite being injured. Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, exited the final game early with a left hand fracture.

How did Tyrese Haliburton fare against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals?

While Josh Hart mentioned his and Jalen Brunson’s injuries, he missed mentioning another key injury, that of Tyrese Haliburton. The two-time All-Star missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals with a hamstring injury. The injury also forced him to miss 13 games in the regular season.

While there’s no certainty that Haliburton’s presence could have helped Indiana win a game at home, there’s no doubt that his presence would have helped the team’s chances.

In the two games he played in the series, Haliburton averaged 17.5 points, 9.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds. He shot 46.2%, including 40.0% from the floor and 100% from the free-throw line.