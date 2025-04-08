"Y’all got some big b**ches here" - Charles Barkley continues his comical tirade against San Antonio women in fresh public remark

NBA legend Charles Barkley reignited his comical beef with San Antonio women over the weekend despite reportedly facing pressure to drop the longstanding bit.
Barkley has been taking playful jabs at female San Antonians for nearly two decades. This began when the Hall of Famer quipped about the "big ole women down in San Antonio" during an episode of TNT's "Inside the NBA."
He has continued his weight-related barbs ever since, frequently enough that a YouTube compilation of him "roasting San Antonio women" exists, spanning over 44 minutes.
Speaking at Sunday's Capital One JamFest, part of the March Madness Music Festival in San Antonio, Barkley seemingly attempted to win over the crowd. He dubbed San Antonio a "great city" and expressed admiration for its NBA franchise, the San Antonio Spurs, and their coach, Gregg Popovich.
Nevertheless, during his closing remarks, the outspoken analyst seemingly couldn't resist sneaking in a size-related jibe at the women in the audience.
"San Antonio, y'all put on a major, major, great show, and I wanna say this, thank you, thank you, thank you. And yes, y'all got some big b**ches here," Barkley said.
Barkley's joke elicited a mixture of boos and laughter from the crowd. However, he appeared unfazed, as he shrugged his shoulders and raised his hands before bursting into laughter. The event's host then humorously attempted to get the proceedings back on track.
Charles Barkley continues poking fun at San Antonio women despite facing backlash
Charles Barkley's latest jest directed at San Antonians comes after he was reportedly asked to move on from the subject years ago amid fat-shaming accusations. At the time, the 1993 MVP expressed apparent vexation about people taking his wisecracks too seriously.
"They won't even let me talk about San Antonio anymore," Barkley said on the "Grant and Danny Podcast" in 2021, per TMZ. "They're like, 'Charles, we got one lady who wrote an article.'
"I'm like, 'First of all, I didn't call anybody personally fat in San Antonio. I was just joking around, and then this one lady wrote this article.' ... We've been having fun with this for probably 10, 15 years. ... You can't even have fun nowadays without these jack*sses trying to get you canceled and things like that."
Given how much Barkley appeared to enjoy toying with Sunday's crowd, he presumably won't be letting up anytime soon.
