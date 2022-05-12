"Y’all just gonna admit that it hasn’t been close for at least 4 years now???" - Nick Wright picks Jrue Holiday over 7x All-Star and former NBA champion after his Game 5 heroics against Boston

The Milwaukee Bucks and Jrue Holiday have been the talk of the town this year, following an extraordinary 2020-2021 campaign. Milwaukee won their first championship since 1970.

Following the addition of Holiday, Milwaukee finally had the piece required to contend for the championship. An exceptional defender who can produce efficiently on the offensive end as well, Holiday looks like he's finally receiving the recognition he deserves.

Speaking about the Game 5 matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, sports media personality Nick Wright took to Twitter to voice his perspective on Holiday.

Wright tweeted:

"Y’all still wanna argue with me about Jrue vs Kyrie when it comes to actually winning games."

Nick Wright's tweet referenced comparisons that have arisen between Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving and Milwaukee's own, Jrue Holiday. Irving was swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference at the hands of the Boston Celtics and has been on the receiving end of a ton of criticism.

The seven-time All-Star hasn't won a championship since his Cleveland days in 2016 with LeBron James. He has failed to even make the conference finals in this span of time. This has resulted in fans questioning Irving's legacy, even raising concerns about his greatness.

Wright said:

"Y’all just gonna admit that it hasn’t been close for at least 4 years now???"

Milwaukee Bucks' championship aspirations achieved

2021 NBA Finals - Game 6

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans, via trade. The exchange saw the Bucks send Eric Bledsoe and other additional pieces to the Pelicans in return for Holiday.

It's safe to say that the Milwaukee Bucks have definitely won the trade. Holiday's efforts have paved the way for the Bucks to achieve their aspirations of capturing the championship.

The trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were integral in guiding Milwaukee to their first championship in over 40 years. The trio had a postseason run for the ages, one that will not be forgotten by the franchise's supporters.

Jrue Holiday, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks have had a successful postseason so far. Led by the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday, the Bucks brushed aside DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls in the first round.

The franchise now faces the Boston Celtics in a seven-game series in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks currently lead the series 3-2, following another close showdown between the two teams on Wednesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dropped an efficient 40 points along with 11 rebounds while Jrue Holiday recorded eight assists and eight rebounds, along with a crucial 24 points. Holiday also sealed the game with a steal.

All in all, an outstanding display. If the Bucks can keep up their momentum, they just might surpass Boston and push through to the Eastern Conference finals.

Edited by Adam Dickson