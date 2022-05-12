“Y’all need to stop being disrespectful; give his title as the best player in the NBA” - Shannon Sharpe heaps praise on 2-time MVP, lists down the latter’s resume to support his opinion

Analyst Shannon Sharpe lauded two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmopo by calling him the best player in the league. Antetokounmpo has arguably been among the top three best players since 2019.

During that stretch, he won two MVP awards, a DPOY, multiple All-Star nominations, multiple All-NBA team selections, a title, and the Finals MVP award as well.

However, he is still heavily criticized by many. Despite his achievements, Giannis isn't viewed as the best player in the NBA by several fans and analysts.

NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, now working as a TV analyst with Fox Sports, showed his support for the "Greek Freak" after the latter led the Bucks to a Game 5 win over the Celtics.

Here's what Sharpe tweeted:

"Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022"

Many feel Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet to solidify his place as the best player in the NBA because he hasn't won back-to-back championships.

If he manages to achieve that with the Milwaukee Bucks this year, there won't be much left to debate that he is indeed the best in the world right now.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022 Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak Enough is enough. Y’all need to stop being disrespectful to Giannis and give his title as best player in the NBA. Bck2Bck MVPs, finals MVP and All star gm MVP in the last 4 seasons. Should be more than enough for him to hold the title. #GreekFreak #BucksvsCelts #NBAPlayoffs2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to a 3-2 series lead vs. Celtics in their 2022 NBA playoffs round two matchup

Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming off a massive performance that helped the Milwaukee Bucks take a commanding 3-2 series lead over the Boston Celtics in their 2022 playoffs round two series. Antetokounmpo scored 40 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the 110-107 comeback win.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks Giannis recorded his 6th 40-point, 10-rebound game in the playoffs tonight.



40 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST Giannis recorded his 6th 40-point, 10-rebound game in the playoffs tonight. 40 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST https://t.co/a8ghNit2bW

The Bucks trailed by 14 points at one stage but hung on to steal a crucial win on the road. They will now be eager to capitalize on their homecourt advantage in Game 6 and advance to the conference finals.

Giannis has been unstoppable this series. He is averaging 33.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and seven assists per game so far, shooting 46.6% from the floor. Those are remarkable numbers considering that the Boston Celtics were the #1 ranked defense in the league during the 2021-22 regular season.

The C's were also the favored team to win this series as they were arguably the best team in the league after Christmas Eve.

They were also coming off a 4-0 series sweep win over the Brooklyn Nets in round one of the 2022 playoffs. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo's performances against them have shifted the tie in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks over the course of their series so far.

Edited by Diptanil Roy