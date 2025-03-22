"Y'all overly glazed" - Ex Celtics assistant hilariously calls out LeBron James songs

The LeBron James song trend is picking up steam. Michael Jackson's "Man in the Mirror" was one of the latest tracks remixed by fans to fit James' name in it. The LA Lakers superstar has a massive following on social media and the TikTok community is now paying tribute to the four-time NBA champion by editing the lyrics in a series of classic songs.

Evan Turner, who was a former player and an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics, was the latest to comment on the popular social media trend. After listening to the "Man in the Mirror" edit on X (formerly known as Twitter), Turner couldn't help but laugh.

"Y'all overly glazed with this one 😂😂," commented Turner.

The track is played over a sequence of LeBron James and LA Laker highlights, and Turner seems to think the editor may have taken it too far on this occasion.

In fairness to the creator of the song, he has done an excellent job of working Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis into the lyrics. The song is extremely catchy and the chorus has been fittingly changed to "I'm talking about the man on the Lakers, I'm asking you to say his name."

James is now in his 22nd season in the league and the 40-year-old continues to put up big numbers week after week. He is a four-time league MVP, and with a talented group of players around him, James will be aiming for his fifth NBA championship this year.

Evan Turner may not have had the impact that James has had in the league, but the Chicago native was a highly rated prospect coming into the NBA.

After an exceptional college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Turner was the second overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to hit 50,000 career points

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after scoring a 3-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena. Photo Credit: Imagn

LeBron James is without a doubt one of the greatest players to ever step on the court and the Lakers guard continued to add to his impressive resume this month, hitting another historic milestone.

James drilled a 3-pointer at the Crypto.com Arena against the New Orleans Pelicans on Mar. 4 to become the first-ever NBA player to reach 50,000 career points (regular season and playoffs).

James is now in his 22nd year in the league and doesn't seem to be slowing down. This year, he was selected to the All-Star team for the 21st time.

