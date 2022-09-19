“Y’all be reaching bro; S**t is really funny” - 3x All-Defensive selection reacts to reports of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench in 2022-23 season

Patrick Beverley has turned from being Russell Westbrook’s public enemy to becoming one of his staunchest defenders. Since he arrived from the Utah Jazz “Mr. 94 Feet” has done nothing but praise and support the former MVP against doubts and criticisms.

When Bleacher Report posted an article written by The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Jovan Buha about Westbrook coming off the bench, Beverley responded:

“Yal be reaching bro. S**t is really funny.”

Over the last few weeks, the LA Lakers have added Beverley and former Laker Dennis Schroder to the lineup. Both are seen by basketball analysts as better and more natural fits around the ball-dominant LeBron James.

For many, Russell Westbrook coming off the bench makes perfect sense with the way the LA Lakers’ guard-heavy lineup is constructed. Westbrook has pined for the opportunity to play the game the way he’s always played it. He is bound to get that chance as the undisputed leader of the bench mob.

The second unit, headed by Westbrook, will allow “Russ to be Russ,” and help him get his coveted numbers. It is an arrangement that coach Darvin Ham has reportedly been looking at seriously.

Ham has not dismissed the idea of playing both Westbrook and Beverley together, but it could likely be as part of the reserves. If LeBron James is on the floor with the two, Westbrook’s contributions will likely have to come from the defensive end. James will undoubtedly be the playmaker while the offense runs through Anthony Davis.

Silver Screen and Roll @LakersSBN With Patrick Beverley and now Dennis Schröder in Los Angeles, would the Lakers actually make Russell Westbrook part of the second unit? silverscreenandroll.com/2022/9/16/2335… With Patrick Beverley and now Dennis Schröder in Los Angeles, would the Lakers actually make Russell Westbrook part of the second unit? silverscreenandroll.com/2022/9/16/2335…

With training camp on the horizon, Ham will have his work cut out for him trying to figure out the best way to use Russell Westbrook. If the LA Lakers want to be more balanced and competitive, making Russ the leader of the bench unit could be the new coach’s only option.

Giving Patrick Beverley a 3-and-D role possibly opens a spot for Russell Westbrook to start

Darvin Ham will have to be creative with his starting unit if he has to put Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley together. NBA Insider Marc Stein came out with a report on how the head coach could accomplish this:

“The Lakers see Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder as their points guards and Pat Bev as a 3-and-D wing.”

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



(via marcstein.substack.com/p/almost-all-t…) REPORT: As of today, The Lakers see Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder as their points guards and Pat Bev as a “3-and-D wing.”(via @TheSteinLine REPORT: As of today, The Lakers see Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder as their points guards and Pat Bev as a “3-and-D wing.”(via @TheSteinLine, marcstein.substack.com/p/almost-all-t…) https://t.co/BC0fR2HfLR

Westbrook stated that he wasn’t consistently allowed to be himself last season, but it may not even get consideration for the upcoming season. Playing Westbrook, Beverley, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and any other big man rules out “Brodie’s” natural game.

Westbrook will have to be content with a diminished role on offense as long as he is in the same unit as “King James” and AD. Last season, Russ defied former coach Frank Vogel’s plan to utilize him as a screener and a roller. That was largely his role on offense as he was a terrible spot-up shooter.

Ham’s strategy could involve more of the same off-the-ball action for Russell Westbrook unless he comes off the bench. LA’s new shot-caller has said on record that LeBron James will not sacrifice much on offense as the team needs the ball in his hands.

If that doesn't change, Westbrook may be facing the same struggles he wasn’t able to overcome last season.

The Rally @TheRally



NBA Insider “This is going to be a very, very competitive training camp. I’m told to expect a training camp battle for that starting point guard and two guard position.”NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Russell Westbrook's potential role on the Lakers. “This is going to be a very, very competitive training camp. I’m told to expect a training camp battle for that starting point guard and two guard position.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on Russell Westbrook's potential role on the Lakers. https://t.co/Zj4zevIutn

Ideally, when James and Davis get a breather, Westbrook will get his chance to carry the team. He’s always been good when surrounded by less-than-stellar talent in his OKC Thunder and Washington Wizards days.

Westbrook could turn the Lakers’ bench unit into a formidable force if he’s willing to make some sacrifices.

