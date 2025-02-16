"Y'all did something bad to me" - James Harden confesses to Steph Curry on tough Oracle memories about 4 playoff defeats

James Harden is widely considered one of the top NBA players of the past decade. He won the MVP award in 2018 and was the runner-up in MVP voting for three additional seasons. Furthermore, Harden topped the league in scoring for three years and earned a spot on the NBA's Top 75 team, solidifying his legacy as an all-time great. Nevertheless, he consistently faced challenges overcoming Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

Harden and Curry will share the court as a part of Team Shaq for the 2025 All-Star game. 'The Beard' brought up some old, painful playoff memories to the Warriors star during the All-Star Practice on Saturday at Oracle Arena, where he lost four playoff series to Golden State:

"I don't like this arena man, y'all did something bad to me in this arena," Harden said.

Until now, achieving success in the playoffs has eluded Houston, mainly due to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. From 2015 to 2020, Curry's Warriors triumphed over Harden's Rockets four times in five years.

James Harden-led Houston lost to the Warriors twice in the Western Conference finals in 2015 and 2018. Harden also lost to Golden State in the first round in 2016 and the West semifinals in 2019. Based on all his heartbreaking defeats there, it's safe to say that 'The Beard' doesn't have the fondest memory of Oracle Arena - now Oakland Arena.

"He's changed the game" - James Harden gives high praise to Steph Curry during All-Star Weekend press conference

From 2015 onwards, James Harden and Steph Curry have been two of the most polarizing players in the NBA. Their battles in the playoffs over those years have forever linked them. As part of Team Shaq, Harden and Curry will now be teammates for the 2025 All-Star game, and both will make their 11th All-Star appearances. Curry is starting the game, and Harden will be on the bench as a reserve.

During the All-Star Practice press conference, Harden was asked about facing Curry and the Warriors over the years:

"He's changed the game, his aura, his shooting, his presence. Being in this arena (Oracle Arena) gives me nightmares because I had to go against them. It was a real battle, we literally created teams just to beat the Warriors," Harden said.

High praise from one All-Star teammate to another. Harden and Curry will team up when the All-Star game tips off at 8:20 PM EST and hope to bring home a victory. Maybe this time, James Harden will be on the winning side of a basketball game with Steph Curry playing in the Bay Area.

