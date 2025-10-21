"Y'all want to see a baby bump so bad": James Harden’s girlfriend Paije Speights puts speculation to rest, confirms pregnancy in heartfelt tease

James Harden’s girlfriend, Paije Speights, has put months of speculation to rest after confirming her pregnancy with a playful tease on social media. Harden and Speights have been together since 2023, first going public with their relationship in 2024 at Rajon Rondo’s wedding in Italy.
Speights posted a message on her Instagram story on Monday, asking fans to watch Netflix’s "Starting 5." In episode three of the series, Harden and Speights made several revelations, including their pregnancy and the NBA star’s six-year-old son, Jace.
“Y’all want to see a baby bump so bad. Go watch the Starting 5 on Netflix,” Speights wrote.
From having minimal information about Harden’s personal life, fans have come to know him as a soon-to-be father of two following his appearance on “Starting 5.” Speights and Harden’s conversations on the Netflix show gave fans rare insight into the couple’s relationship and personal lives.
Upon learning that Speights and Harden are expecting, fans flooded the comment section of her Instagram post:
At 36, Harden will tip off his 17th season in the NBA with the Clippers. He played 79 games last season, averaging 22.8 points, 8.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game.
Heading into the twilight years of his career, the 2018 MVP is still chasing his first championship ring. His only trip to the NBA Finals was in 2012 with the OKC Thunder, alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.
Paije Speights flaunts her "special gift" for James Harden on social media
Paije Speights shared a video on Instagram on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of a custom piece of jewelry she gifted to her boyfriend, James Harden. She posted the video and wrote:
"Got my man something special. Thank you @focusjewelry313 for making my vision come to life."
She also shared a picture of the couple sharing a cozy moment, watching Michael Jordan's highlights.
Harden signed a two-year, $81.5 million deal with the Clippers this offseason after rejecting his player option for 2025-26. His new deal includes a player option for the 2026-27 season. He will tip off season 17 on Wednesday, as LA takes on the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
