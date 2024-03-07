"Y'all will regret it" - Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis' draft day tweet resurfaces after standout game vs Bucks

Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis went off on Wednesday night to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 125-90. He shot 7 of 8 and scored 15 points, with six rebounds and four blocks, in 19 minutes to finish with a +20 rating.

The rookie’s standout performance was even better on defense. He took the tough task of slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo, holding the star down during his time on the floor.

The great game by the youngster brought plenty of reaction. An old tweet from Jackson-Davis resurfaced.

On draft night, the young big man tweeted out a bold claim. After being taken with the 57th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the penultimate player picked, Jackson-Davis put the league on notice.

“Y’all will regret it… I promise you,” Jackson-Davis tweeted.

The old tweet recirculated as many heaped praise on Jackson-Davis after his standout performance. Even his teammates backed him.

Fellow rookie Brandin Podziemski quote-tweeted the old tweet. He added a short text, “No. 32,” which is a reference to Jackson-Davis’ jersey number. The tweet added to the hype Jackson-Davis received after the game.

Warriors stun the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday

It took a group effort to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo, but the Golden State Warriors held the superstar to 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting. It was the first loss for the Bucks since the All-Star break, ending their winning streak at six.

Trayce Jackson-Davis contributed to that effort by adding four blocks to the Warriors' impressive defensive performance as Golden State set a season high with 13 blocks. The Bucks shot just 38.2%, including 28.2% from 3-point range.

Golden State was at full strength as Chris Paul was back in the rotation and Andrew Wiggins returned. Steph Curry still led the way offensively with 29 points, hitting his first five shots. Jonathan Kuminga added 20.

Golden State was comfortable the whole way. They led 78-58 at halftime and were clicking on all cylinders. The team shot 56.0%, including 19 of 39 from 3-point land. They closed the game with a dominant final period outscoring the Bucks 32-9 in the fourth.

It was a solid bounce-back performance from the Warriors after getting drubbed by the Celtics 140-88 on Sunday. They shot much better, especially Curry, who went 0-for-9 from 3-point range in Sunday’s loss.