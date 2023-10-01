"Ya'll was harassing me" - Evan Turner throws subtle shade at Bucks fans after Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday

Following the acquisition of Damian Lillard by Milwaukee, Evan Turner got called out by the Bucks fan base for a comment he made before via X. The tweet in particular involved Turner taking shots at a player from the Milwaukee team. Turner mentioned that no one in the NBA wanted to join forces with this player and his brother in Milwaukee.

From the perspective of Bucks fans, they were able to decipher that Turner could be referring to the team's star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo. This is due to Antetokounmpo playing alongside Thansis Antetokounmpo.

Additionally, Evan Turner made that comment following the interview that Giannis Antetokounmpo did on Bleav's "48 Minutes" podcast, when he mentioned his preference to not train with current NBA stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Interestingly, Turner was quick to use the recent acquisition of Jrue Holiday by the Boston Celtics to call out the Bucks fans who were vocal with him a few days prior.

"Bucks fans, Brad only did this trade cause he heard about how ya'll was harassing me after the Dame come up," Turner said. "Now look, 'bout to get shot with your own gun."

Expand Tweet

Before this response from Turner, he also mentioned on X that the Portland Trail Blazers should buy Holiday out so that the Boston Celtics could sign him.

Expand Tweet

To Evan Turner's credit, the Celtics were able to land Holiday following an impressive trade package to the Trail Blazers. Boston traded away Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III, a 2024 first-round pick (via Golden State) and a 2029 unprotected first-round pick.

Damian Lillard picks Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as championship-caliber teammate

Despite the comment Evan Turner made before that garnered numerous reactions from Bucks fans, Damian Lillard picked Giannis Antetokounmpo as the player he thinks would help him win an NBA championship. Lillard made the comment during an interview segment with GQ Sports.

"I would pick Giannis," Lillard said. "I mean, I would say just the dominance. Somebody that's going to get to the rim, he's a good playmaker, good defender, disruptive and the way he plays complements the way I play. I would bring something to the table that complements what he does and vice versa."

Expand Tweet

The pick-and-roll action between Lillard and Antetokounmpo could prove to be a lethal combo in the coming season. Be that as it may, Jrue Holiday will be adding a different dynamic at both the offensive and defensive ends for the Celtics.

With how much has transpired in this year's offseason, the 2023-24 regular season could shape up to be one of the best yet.