“Yea boys” - Kevin Durant reacts to the Philadelphia Union’s stoppage-time winner in the MLS Cup playoffs

Kevin Durant joined fans of the Philadelphia Union to celebrate their stoppage time win in an MLS fixture.

The Philadelphia Union hosted the New York Red Bulls at Subaru Park for the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs for the MLS Cup. Having finished the regular season placing second in the Eastern Conference table behind the New England Revolution, the hosts sealed a spot in the playoffs in a bid to challenge for the MLS Cup.

The game was held in a stalemate for the most part, until the Union’s defender, Jakob Glesnes, secured a stoppage-time goal to claim victory. Kevin Durant took to his Twitter page to cheer the victory of the Union boys in what seemed like a game about to end in a draw:

"Yea boys!!!!!!"

Kevin Durant's ties with the Philadelphia Union

Head Coach Steve Nash and Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets talk during their game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on November 17, 2021 in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets small forward started the season on a high and netted 28.6 points in 16 appearances. Kevin Durant ranks second in the league for points per game behind Steph Curry, with 29.5 points scored in the 2021-22 NBA season. He leads the league in total points, as he has recorded 457 points.

Kevin Durant put up his first triple-double of the season in the Nets' second game early in the season against the Philadelphia 76ers. He posted 29 points, 15 rebounds, and 12 assists in 36 minutes of game time. The 2-time NBA champion is on track to contend for the 2022 NBA Most Valuable Player Award.

On June 15, 2020, the Philadelphia Union announced the addition of Kevin Durant to the franchise ownership list. He became an investor and community partner to the Union, having purchased a 5% partial ownership stake in the franchise. An investment said to be worth over $20 million.

B/R Football @brfootball



He owns a five percent stake in the club 🤝



(🎥:

Kevin Durant pulled up to the Philadelphia Union game ⚽️He owns a five percent stake in the club 🤝(🎥: @PhilaUnion Kevin Durant pulled up to the Philadelphia Union game ⚽️He owns a five percent stake in the club 🤝(🎥: @PhilaUnion)https://t.co/IGdObfZppK

The deal also attracted an option to further purchase another 5% stake in the coming years. This saw him join the exclusive club of basketball professional players with stakes in soccer franchises. With the purchase, Kevin Durant became the 4th member of the Nets to own a stake in a team in Major League Soccer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Before K.D. owned a stake in the Eastern Conference soccer team, the owner of the Nets, Joe Tsai, had an ownership stake in the Los Angeles F.C. Meanwhile, coach Steve Nash co-owns the Vancouver Whitecaps and teammate James Harden, the Houston Dynamo.

Edited by Parimal