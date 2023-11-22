“Yeah that convo”: Kevin Garnett backs Tyrese Haliburton for best NBA player after 37-16 night

Kevin Garnett is high on Tyrese Haliburton's potential to be one of the top players in the NBA. Haliburton is turning heads after producing outworldly numbers so far. He has averaged 23.5 points and 11.6 assists (league-high), shooting on 51/43/94 splits.

Haliburton continued his fine form during the Indiana Pacers' outrageously high-scoring game against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Tuesday. He had 37 points, 16 assists and three steals on shooting splits of 61/60/86. He hit nine-of-15 3-pointers.

Garnett took to 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to express his thoughts on Haliburton's value.

"Haliburton in that convo. What convo? Yeah… that convo," Garnett tweeted.

Haliburton guided the Pacers to a 157-152 win against the Hawks. The Pacers trailed by 13 points at the half, but Haliburton's 26-point third quarter turned things around in Indiana's favor. It was the most points a Pacers player has scored in a single quarter in franchise history. He also had four assists in that stretch.

Haliburton's clinical performance offensively set the tone for the Indiana Pacers' second-half burst. There aren't many players who can score, shoot and make plays at that level. Kevin Garnett might be right about his perspective on Haliburton's stock.

Tyrese Haliburton has led the Pacers to No.1 in offensive ratings

It's not new to see players transition into All-Stars when given the keys as a franchise player. Tyrese Haliburton is no exception to that. However, only a few players can use that opportunity to find collective success.

Haliburton wasn't making that impact last year when he made his All-Star debut. But the former lottery pick has tried his best to help the team get back into the postseason hopefuls mix this season. The Pacers are sixth in the Eastern Conference with an 8-5 record. They have the No. 1 offense, with an efficiency rating of 122.6.

It is the best offensive rating for any team in NBA history so far. Haliburton's rise has aligned well with where the franchise is now with its rebuild. The Pacers have continued to rely on youth but with a mix of veterans like Bruce Brown, Buddy Hield and Myles Turner, which could turn them into perennial contenders.

It's still early to call the Pacers playoff contenders, but it's tough to deny that they are heading in the right direction. It will be intriguing to see if Tyrese Haliburton can sustain his form and continue to help Indiana make the desirable leap.