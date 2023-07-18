'Yeah!': Jeff Teague hilariously challenged LeBron James in a battle of scoring during a Hawks vs Cavs playoff games

Jeff Teague was once regarded as one of the NBA's most dynamic point guards, especially during his time with the Mike Budenholzer-led Atlanta Hawks. He was known for his dangerous offensive prowess, capable of scoring and creating opportunities with his passing skills.

Although the Atlanta Hawks under Budenholzer's coaching showed impressive regular-season dominance, they never managed to secure an NBA championship. Despite this, they had some strong postseason runs. During a recent episode of the 'Club520 Podcast,' Teague recalled an interesting scoring bet he had with LeBron James, which he ended up losing.

"He [LeBron James] was like, 'can you score more than me?' and I was like, 'Yeah'."

Jeff Teague never disclosed what game his interaction with LeBron James occurred; however, given the timeframe of when the game would have taken place, it's logical to believe that LeBron James outscored Jeff Teague throughout the game and the series.

Unfortunately, Jeff Teague is no longer playing in the NBA, with his last season being in 2020-21, during which he had stints with the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. However, he did manage to cap off his career by winning a championship with the Bucks, contributing to their banner-winning campaign.

Jeff Teague also spoke about guarding Steph Curry

Outside of his story regarding trying to outscore LeBron James, Jeff Teague also discussed what it was like to be tasked with guarding superstar point guard Steph Curry.

"We played Steph in China," Teague said. "We're playing KD, Steph and them. I played the hardest defense I've ever played in my life. I wasn't trying to get embarrassed. There's 100,000 people in China. I'm like, "F**k that. He ain't about to kill me.'

"I swear to God, I never played this hard (on defense). Thibs came to me after the game and said it was the best defense I've ever played. Steph Curry had 44."

Jeff Teague was never known for his defensive ability. Instead, the veteran guard was known for his ability to pressure the rim, hit pull-ups off the dribble, and make intelligent passing reads as the defense collapsed on him. Unfortunately, it would appear that Steph Curry, much like LeBron James, took it upon themselves to show Jeff Teague there is another level to be reached.

Steph Curry continues to demonstrate his diverse talents, even branching out to win the AC Championship with an impressive run on the golf course, showcasing his skills beyond the basketball court and capturing viral moments along the way.

