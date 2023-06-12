“Yeah man, it's your fault”- Jamal Murray jokingly blames reporter for throwing him off after an alarm goes off during press conference

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets have come a long way over the past few seasons en route to their 2023 NBA Finals appearance. During his media availability ahead of Game 5 of the finals against the Miami Heat, Murray spoke in-depth about the Nuggets’ journey and growth as a team.

However, midway through his monologue, a reporter’s phone alarm went off, causing Murray to lose his train of thought. The Nuggets star then had some fun with the reporter by joking that he was responsible for his incoherent speech:

“It's your fault,” Murray said. “It's been a journey. A lot of fun. We got more work to do... Yeah man, it's your fault.”

Jamal Murray on the Denver Nuggets learning from their past mistakes

During his media availability, Jamal Murray was also asked about the Denver Nuggets’ ability to quickly learn from their mistakes and make the necessary adjustments. Murray said that it had been a point of emphasis for the Nuggets to cover up their mistakes as soon as possible:

“Yeah, it's like when you're trying to teach something and they keep making the same mistake over and over,” Murray said. “How many times have we gone back and seen us not getting back in transition? How many times not boxing out, ball watching, all that stuff?"

“I think once we just be aware that we're doing that in the moment in the game, we have a quicker — even if it's half a second, we are realizing a second quicker, and we are all making the right effort to make up for that mistake," he added.

Murray further said that Denver’s overall continuity and team chemistry played a big role in the Nuggets being able to make the right adjustments.

“A lot of it is if we do make a mistake, there's somebody behind covering for you,” Murray said. “So all of us being on a string and all of us understanding what we are trying to accomplish. Obviously, they are manipulating stuff, getting a few here and there. But as long as we're on the same page, we'll be good for 48.”

The Denver Nuggets are currently up 3-1 over the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Game 5 of the finals will take place on Monday, June 12, in Denver. The Nuggets will have a chance to win their first-ever NBA title.

