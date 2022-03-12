“Yeah maybe this mother****r don’t play defense, only thing he does is run around” - Patrick Beverley on how Russell Westbrook’s comments on him changed perspective about his play around the NBA 

Patrick Beverley recently stated that Russell Westbrook's comments on him from a few years ago changed the perspective about the former's style of play around the NBA.

Back in 2019, when Westbrook was with the Houston Rockets in 2019, he said that Beverley had "tricked" people into believing he plays defense and that all the then-LA Clippers guard did was "run around."

Beverley revisited those comments a month ago when Westbrook was struggling to perform well for the LA Lakers. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard threw shade at Russ by tweeting:

"I remember when somebody said all I do is run around and I trick y’all, well my boy is The Real Magician this year."

Patrick Beverley made an appearance on former NBA player JJ Redick's podcast, 'The Old man & the Three,' and was asked about his beef with Russell Westbrook in context to his tweet, in which he criticized the 2017 NBA MVP.

Beverley mentioned how Westbrook's comments changed the way NBA coaches and players looked at him from there on, saying:

"You know, people looked at me differently. People around the NBA, coaches, players, like after that people were just taking the ball and going at me. I'm like what the f***? All because of what one person said. And that's how the media is, if one person says one thing, that's how they take it."

Beverley continued:

"People really looked at it like, 'yeah maybe this mother*****r don't play defense, the only thing he does is run around.' So obviously you know I had one bad game, 'oh Russ was right, I knew this mother*****r only thing he did was run around and stuff like that."

Patrick Beverley mentioned that he considers Russell Westbrook's comments as something he has 'forgiven but not forgotten.'

Patrick Beverley and Minnesota Timberwolves on a roll while Russell Westbrook and LA Lakers continue to struggle

Patrick Beverley is currently enjoying a solid season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and has kept them in contention to finish as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. The T'Wolves have won six games in a row, their longest streak since 2004.

Beverley has been instrumental in helping the young team, led by Karl Anthony-Towns, play to their potential. His presence in the locker room has developed a winning culture within the squad, which is likely to help them make their first playoff appearance in four years.

Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook's LA Lakers have arguably been the most disappointing team this year. They were expected to fight for the top spot in the conference standings. However, they find themselves ranked ninth with a 28-37 record.

Some have declared this to be the Lakers' worst season and Westbrook has had to bear the most criticism. The 33-year-old has produced 18 points and seven assists per game so far, his worst output since his sophomore year.

