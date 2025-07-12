"Yeah he a Warrior": NBA fans lose it as LeBron James spotted dancing with Draymond Green at Bad Bunny's concert amid trade rumors

LeBron James and Draymond Green were spotted enjoying Bad Bunny’s concert in Puerto Rico on Friday night. Several videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, showing the two LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors' stars dancing, drinking and fully embracing the offseason vibes.
James and Green, longtime rivals on the court, have developed a close friendship off it. After years of clashing in intense NBA Finals matchups, the veteran forwards have formed a strong bond and are often seen hanging out together.
Their latest outing once again set social media abuzz as fans reacted to the duo letting loose at the concert. Many even speculated about a potential team-up, with trade rumors surrounding the four-time MVP LeBron James continuing to swirl, prompting fans to imagine him joining forces with Draymond Green in Golden State.
Golden State Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James in 2023-24
The Golden State Warriors made a bold move during the 2023-24 season, attempting the unthinkable by pursuing LeBron James in hopes of uniting him with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Curry reportedly gave his blessing for the front office to pursue the Lakers superstar, but at the time, James had no interest in leaving Los Angeles.
However, the landscape has since shifted. The Lakers are now focused on the future and are reportedly intent on building their franchise around Luka Doncic. With this changing direction, trade rumors surrounding LeBron James have intensified more than ever during his tenure in the Purple and Gold.
Adding fuel to the speculation, James recently opted into his $52.6 million player option. While multiple reports suggest there’s a possibility he could team up with Curry in Golden State, the chances remain slim due to the Warriors’ already massive salary commitments and limited cap flexibility.
