"Yeah he a Warrior": NBA fans lose it as LeBron James spotted dancing with Draymond Green at Bad Bunny's concert amid trade rumors

LeBron James and Draymond Green were spotted enjoying Bad Bunny’s concert in Puerto Rico on Friday night. Several videos from the event quickly went viral on social media, showing the two LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors' stars dancing, drinking and fully embracing the offseason vibes.

Ad

James and Green, longtime rivals on the court, have developed a close friendship off it. After years of clashing in intense NBA Finals matchups, the veteran forwards have formed a strong bond and are often seen hanging out together.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Their latest outing once again set social media abuzz as fans reacted to the duo letting loose at the concert. Many even speculated about a potential team-up, with trade rumors surrounding the four-time MVP LeBron James continuing to swirl, prompting fans to imagine him joining forces with Draymond Green in Golden State.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Yea he a warrior enough seen dawg," a fan said.

Mo @JD5SC30 LINK Yea he a warrior enough seen dawg

Ad

Another fan said:

Da Real 007👺 @007_Curryy LINK Curry and Bron winning ring 5 together

Ad

A user commented:

Josh Grissom @JoshGrissom_ LINK Hey jimmy I hope you like that la lifestyle because you a laker. And he fits there timeline 2 year contract. Works for both teams.

Ad

Another user commented:

CloneOnTheThrone @CloneOnDaThrone LINK He’s a warrior

Ad

A fan wrote:

Ashwin @Sudharsan_ak LINK Tryna recruit Bron to Warriors so bad😭😭😭😭

Ad

Wrote another:

Brad Almighty @srdab_dada LINK Plotting how to ruin Curry’s chance for a 5th ring

Ad

Golden State Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James in 2023-24

The Golden State Warriors made a bold move during the 2023-24 season, attempting the unthinkable by pursuing LeBron James in hopes of uniting him with Steph Curry and Draymond Green. Curry reportedly gave his blessing for the front office to pursue the Lakers superstar, but at the time, James had no interest in leaving Los Angeles.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the landscape has since shifted. The Lakers are now focused on the future and are reportedly intent on building their franchise around Luka Doncic. With this changing direction, trade rumors surrounding LeBron James have intensified more than ever during his tenure in the Purple and Gold.

Adding fuel to the speculation, James recently opted into his $52.6 million player option. While multiple reports suggest there’s a possibility he could team up with Curry in Golden State, the chances remain slim due to the Warriors’ already massive salary commitments and limited cap flexibility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More