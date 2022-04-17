“Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it" - Steve Kerr remains diplomatic on Jordan Poole's status as a starter going forward despite heroics against Nuggets

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked how difficult it would be to remove Jordan Poole from the starting lineup in favor of Stephen Curry. Kerr seemed hesitant to give a definitive response after Poole's exceptional performance, stating:

"Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on Poole's performance, who had the highest scoring playoff debut for the Warriors since Wilt Chamberlain.

Kerr stated:

“Kind of what we expected. He’s not afraid of the moment.”

Jordan Poole's long awaited playoff debut and the return of the Golden State Warriors' 'Big Three' went about as well as Warriors fans could have hoped.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107, in what was a phenomenal showing from young point guard Jordan Poole. Poole led the Warriors to a comfortable victory, dropping 30 points in his much anticipated playoff debut.

Poole led Golden State in scoring, an impressive feat considering he shared the floor with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins.

John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson Warriors grab Game 1 over Nuggets 123-107

-- Jordan Poole 30 in playoff debut

-- Klay Thompson kept it rolling 19p, 5/10 from 3

-- Draymond Green 12p/6r/9a + elite D

-- Curry off the bench w/16 (5/13 but GSW wins big)

-- Jokic 25 points on 12/25 shooting, 6 assists

Jordan Poole: Future of the Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Poole was drafted 28th overall in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft by the Golden State Warriors. Poole made his NBA debut in the Warriors' opening game of the 2019–20 season, a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, his teammates saw potential in the star, with Klay Thompson backing his potential. Thompson knew the ceiling was high for Poole.

In December 2019, he was assigned to the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G-League to gain some experience and much-needed playing time. In January 2020, Poole returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup.

From that moment on, he snatched every opportunity presented to him and took advantage of them.

In the 2021-2022 regular season, Jordan Poole averaged 18.5 points per game, along with four assists per game, while shooting at 44.8% from the field. A massive improvement from his sophomore year when he averaged 12 PPG.

Hilltop Hoops @HilltopNBA Jordan Poole’s game is built for the playoffs. Such a special talent. Jordan Poole’s game is built for the playoffs. Such a special talent. https://t.co/DvRyUSMiDY

Poole is set to be the foundation of the Golden State Warriors in the years to come, and is the heir to Stephen Curry.

The Warriors would be smart to build around the young star if they wish to pursue an NBA championship in the post-Big Three era.

Playoff precedence: Big Three

GSW Big Three: Draymond Green, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson.

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are the first playoffs since 2019 that the 'Big Three' of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have played together.

All three players were integral to the victory over the Denver Nuggets. The team will feed off this victory and look to their three stars to guide them to a victory over the Phoenix Suns in their projected Western Conference finals matchup.

The Warriors need all three to perform if they wish to make a successful postseason run to the NBA finals.

