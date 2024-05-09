"Yelling and screaming" - Jalen Brunson shouts out Knicks legends for hyping Madison Square amid heated semifinals

Jalen Brunson shook off a first-quarter injury to lead the New York Knicks to a blistering second-half performance to beat the Indiana Pacers 130-121. The lefty guard asked to come out with a little over three minutes in the first quarter due to a right foot injury. Without him on the floor, New York badly struggled, particularly on the offensive end.

The Madison Square Garden crowd, however, roared back to life when Brunson walked back on the court to start the third quarter. A handful of those who excitedly cheered him on were former Knicks players who were in attendance. The All-Star guard took note of their presence and appreciated the gesture.

After the game, Jalen Brunson had this to say about the support the said Knicks legends have been giving to the team and him:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They come out and show support and it’s not just one game. … They’re up yelling and screaming into the game, so it’s really cool to see those guys there. We definitely appreciate it.”

Expand Tweet

Among those who showed up were Latrell Sprewell, Allan Houston, John Starks, Bernard King, the legendary Walt Frazier, Amar’e Stoudemire and others. The fans easily recognized them every time the faces of the aforementioned were shown on the big screen.

Jalen Brunson and his teammates were aware of what was happening but were too locked in to react.

Former Knicks players recognize what Jalen Brunson has meant to the franchise

Before Jalen Brunson arrived, the New York Knicks had not reached the second round of the playoffs since 2013. Brunson carried them to the Eastern Conference semifinals in his first year with the team but lost to the giant-slaying Miami Heat.

The Knicks are back again in the same round and hold a 2-0 lead over the Indiana Pacers following Wednesday’s win. If New York goes on to win the series, it will be the franchise’s first conference finals appearance since 2000.

Former players of the Knicks appreciate what the point guard has done for the team. He has made the Big Apple City franchise a legitimate championship contender along with the roster Tom Thibodeau is guiding. They may not be the favorites but their grit, heart and Brunson’s big-game abilities make them a tough out in a seven-game series.

The New York Knicks legends who showed up in Game 2 lustily egged on this current version of the team. It has been so long since MSG has had the kind of atmosphere that fans and former players witnessed on Wednesday. The Knicks faithful are rallying behind a player who can carry the franchise despite the pressure and bright lights of the playoffs.