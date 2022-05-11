"YES!!! CHUCK WON" - LeBron James picks Charles Barkley over Kenny Smith in close race to 'Inside the NBA' video board

"The King" has spoken. LeBron James of the LA Lakers has chosen Charles Barkley over Kenny Smith as the winner of the latest race to the big video board on "Inside the NBA."

During halftime of Game 5 between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, Chuck and Kenny raced to the big board in what appeared to be a photo finish. The race has been a staple segment on "Inside the NBA" over the years. It's one of the things that makes the show one of the best on television.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT WHO WON THIS RACE TO THE BOARD??? 🤔 WHO WON THIS RACE TO THE BOARD??? 🤔 https://t.co/vUDttTFUVr

Charles Barkley appeared to have touched the board first before Kenny Smith. A poll by the "NBA on TNT" Twitter account showed that fans thought Chuck won over "The Jet." Even LeBron James, who is on vacation, tweeted that Barkley is the winner.

"YES!!! CHUCK WON," James tweeted, followed by a first place medal emoji.

The four-time champion added another tweet, writing:

"Let's go Chuck."

Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, who famously flipped the bird at Charles Barkley on live television, chimed in on the race. Russell thought it was a tie, but the win should go to Chuck instead of Kenny Smith.

What is LeBron James up to these days?

LeBron James of the LA Lakers.

LeBron James had an early summer after the LA Lakers failed to qualify for the postseason. Even though the Lakers struggled, James had an amazing season for someone who was 37 years old and in his 19th season in the NBA.

"The King" averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 56 games. LeBron battled a myriad of injuries early and late in the season. Nevertheless, it was enjoyable to watch the 18-time All-Star during his chase for the all-time scoring record.

But what is LeBron James up to these days? James has spent some time in Dubai and Maldives as part of his early vacation. He made a short trip to Dubai in mid-April before taking his family to the Maldives.

James is also watching a lot of the 2022 playoffs as he consistently updates his Twitter about it. He has praised some of the players in the postseason, including Chris Paul, Tyrese Maxey, Jordan Poole, Ja Morant and Luka Doncic.

"The King" also vowed not to miss the postseason for the rest of his career. LeBron is expected to play at least two more years in the league while waiting for his son Bronny to get drafted.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

Another talking point for LeBron James' offseason is his contract status with the LA Lakers. James has a year remaining on his current deal and could become a free agent at the end of next season. However, he is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $97.1 million starting on August 4th.

