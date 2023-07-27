"Yes he was on CRACK!": Stephen A. Smith leaves no holds barred in criticizing son of POTUS through big accusations

In the downtime of the NBA season, Stephen A. Smith is widening his range of coverage. He recently gave his take on the latest news regarding the son of President Biden.

Hunter Biden is currently in court dealing with tax charges, which led to Stephen A. Smith talking about him on his podcast. What caught the eyes of most is what he said about Biden's extracurricular activities.

While discussing the topic of the president's on his podcast, Smith did not hold back about his cocaine habits. He even compared Biden to former LA Lakers sixth man Lamar Odom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, who is a former crack addict, let's just call it what it is," said Smith.

"Yes he was on CRACK. I said it that way about Lamar Odom and I can say it that way about the son of the President of the United States. He was on crack."

Smith also talked about the news story from a few weeks ago where coacaine was found in the White House. Following an investigation, there was no evidence as to who brought the substance into the building.

What did Stephen A. Smith say about Lamar Odom?

Over the years, Stephen A. Smith has had many viral clips of his outrage on ESPN. However, he most notable one is that of Lamar Odom.

Towards the end of his playing career, it was brought to light that Odom had problems with drugs outside of basketball. His playing days will most be remembered for winning championships with Kobe Bryant on the LA Lakers, but he had his struggles since reriring in 2013.

During an episode of "First Take" years ago, Smith brought up Odom when discussing Phil Jackson. At the time, the former Chicago Bulls head coach was an executive for the New York Knicks.

Smith was ranting about the moves Jackson has made, which involved Odom. He wanted to sign the former Sixth Man of the Year when it was openly known he struggled with a cocain addiction.

"His very first move as the executive was to sign Lamar Odom, who was on CRACK."

Odom's run with the Knicks did not last long. A short time after the two sides agreed on a deal, the veteran forward was waived. He also never suited up for New York in that stretch.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)