"Yes it hurts" - Luka Doncic gives crucial update on his injury following 42-pt masterclass for Slovenia vs Italy

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 07, 2025 23:24 GMT
Italy v Slovenia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty
Italy v Slovenia: Round of 16 - FIBA EuroBasket 2025 - Source: Getty

On Sunday, Luka Doncic went off for 42 points to steer Slovenia past Italy in the EuroBasket round of 16. However, the LA Lakers star did not leave the game unscathed as he hurt his leg following a first-quarter collision with Italian guard Alessandro Pajola.

Ad

Because of this incident, Doncic had to head to the locker room after the first quarter in order to get treatment. After Slovenia secured the 84-77 victory, the Slovenian superstar gave reporters an update on his condition.

"Yes, it hurts," Doncic told the media. "I have to get therapies now. But it will be fine."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite the pain in his leg, Doncic stayed aggressive on offense, earning 16 free throw shots and making all but one of them. Majority of his field goal attempts were from three-point territory, but he turned in an efficient shooting clip, swishing five of his 11 outside shots.

Next to Doncic, the Slovenian players with the most points scored in this game were Klemen Prepelic, who contributed 11 points; and Aleksej Nikolic and Alen Omic, each with seven points. Aside from his dominance in the scoring department, Doncic also pulled down 10 rebounds and grabbed three steals.

Ad

Up next for Serbia in the quarterfinal round is Germany, the only remaining podium finisher from the 2022 EuroBasket following the exit of defending champions Spain and runner-up France. This year, Germany is bannered by mainstays like Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner.

The quarterfinal is scheduled on Wednesday, which gives Doncic some time to recover before he suits up again. Fans of Doncic and the Slovenian national team will keep their eyes peeled for the status of his leg in this matchup.

Ad

Luka Doncic achieves scoring milestone after Slovenia's round of 16 victory over Italy

After Doncic's latest scoring masterpiece in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, he entered yet another elite list in his illustrious career.

By scoring 42 points against Italy, Doncic cracked the top 50 of all-time leading scorers in EuroBasket history.

Having scored 515 points in EuroBasket action, Doncic is currently tied with Ivo Daneu, who starred for the Yugoslavian basketball team in the 1960s. At the top of the EuroBasket career scoring list are Spain's Pau Gasol (1,183 points), France's Tony Parker (1,104 points), and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki (1,052 points).

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications