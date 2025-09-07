"Yes it hurts" - Luka Doncic gives crucial update on his injury following 42-pt masterclass for Slovenia vs Italy

On Sunday, Luka Doncic went off for 42 points to steer Slovenia past Italy in the EuroBasket round of 16. However, the LA Lakers star did not leave the game unscathed as he hurt his leg following a first-quarter collision with Italian guard Alessandro Pajola.Because of this incident, Doncic had to head to the locker room after the first quarter in order to get treatment. After Slovenia secured the 84-77 victory, the Slovenian superstar gave reporters an update on his condition.&quot;Yes, it hurts,&quot; Doncic told the media. &quot;I have to get therapies now. But it will be fine.&quot;Luka Updates @LukaUpdatesLINKLuka Dončić about his injury: &quot;Yes it hurts. I have go to get therapies now. But it will be fine.&quot;Despite the pain in his leg, Doncic stayed aggressive on offense, earning 16 free throw shots and making all but one of them. Majority of his field goal attempts were from three-point territory, but he turned in an efficient shooting clip, swishing five of his 11 outside shots.Next to Doncic, the Slovenian players with the most points scored in this game were Klemen Prepelic, who contributed 11 points; and Aleksej Nikolic and Alen Omic, each with seven points. Aside from his dominance in the scoring department, Doncic also pulled down 10 rebounds and grabbed three steals.Up next for Serbia in the quarterfinal round is Germany, the only remaining podium finisher from the 2022 EuroBasket following the exit of defending champions Spain and runner-up France. This year, Germany is bannered by mainstays like Dennis Schroder and Franz Wagner.The quarterfinal is scheduled on Wednesday, which gives Doncic some time to recover before he suits up again. Fans of Doncic and the Slovenian national team will keep their eyes peeled for the status of his leg in this matchup.Luka Doncic achieves scoring milestone after Slovenia's round of 16 victory over ItalyAfter Doncic's latest scoring masterpiece in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, he entered yet another elite list in his illustrious career.By scoring 42 points against Italy, Doncic cracked the top 50 of all-time leading scorers in EuroBasket history.Having scored 515 points in EuroBasket action, Doncic is currently tied with Ivo Daneu, who starred for the Yugoslavian basketball team in the 1960s. At the top of the EuroBasket career scoring list are Spain's Pau Gasol (1,183 points), France's Tony Parker (1,104 points), and Germany's Dirk Nowitzki (1,052 points).