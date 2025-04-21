"Yin and Yang" - NBA fans discuss Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's fully opposite whistles in Warriors-Rockets Game 1 

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's opposite whistle rate became a topic of conversation on NBA Reddit during the Warriors-Rockets Game 1 contest. As expected, Curry was roughed up by the Rockets players off the ball and didn't get the benefit of the doubt on many occasions. On the other hand, Butler, one of the highest free-throw rate players in the NBA, had a friendly whistle.

Ad

Butler had four trips to the foul line through the first half, while Curry had no attempts. Several videos of how Butler and Curry were officiated emerged at halftime. The Warriors' announcers also complained heavily about Curry's lack of whistle, with an edit of all the hand-checking and grappling he went through to get free around the court.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA fans reacted to the post, discussing Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's polar opposite treatment by the refs in the same game, as one Reddit user said:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Yin and Yang"

Another added:

"On one hand you get curry who can get shoved in mid air and not get a call and on the other hand you have jimmy who you can't touch at all."

Ad

One fan advised Curry, saying:

"Curry got to learn how to yell AYYY like Jimmy"

A Warriors fan complained about the argument against Curry's lack of whistle, saying:

"It is now countered by Jimmy getting billion free throws and Draymond not getting techs or thrown out for stuff others get hit with."

One fan said:

"Curry with Jimmys whistle would break Wilt‘s record in 1 game"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.