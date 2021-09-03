"Yo, did you block me?" - Draymond Green recalls time when Kevin Durant only communicated with him via Instagram DMs

Kevin Durant #35 is escorted off the court by Draymond Green #23

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes Kevin Durant blocked his number at one point in time.

The 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year recently appeared on Carmelo Anthony's podcast, "What's in Your Glass?," and recalled a time when Durant turned cold on him.

"I think there was a time period of where he wasn't trying to say nothin' to me," Draymond Green said of Kevin Durant. "I think there was a time period where my number might have been blocked from his phone. I think there was a time period where I could only talk to him through Instagram DM."

"But I ain't never hit him on no like, 'Damn, you got a new number?' or 'Yo, did you block me?' If I can only talk to you on Instagram DM, then that's where I'm going to talk to you at. Because ultimately, it's your decision on whatever terms we're going to be on."

"The terms I wanna be on is that you’re my brother, I love you, I got nothin' but love for you, and we can continue to build our relationship. But if that's not where you're at, I had to respect that."

Kevin Durant says he didn’t leave the Golden State Warriors because of Draymond Green

Kevin Durant #35 high-fives Draymond Green #23 on the court during a game

Draymond Green's comments seem to contradict a statement made by Kevin Durant on an episode of the former’s show, “Chips,” last month.

After Durant left the Warriors in the summer of 2019, many believed he made the decision due to his rocky relationship with Green. The two players' animosity was the result of a heated argument they had during the Golden State Warriors' 121-116 overtime loss to the LA Clippers in November 2018.

Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday's game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant's impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2018

"It wasn't the argument, it was the way that everybody... Steve Kerr acted like it didn't happen," Kevin Durant said when Green asked how much the argument between them led him to bolt for the Brooklyn Nets. "Bob Myers then tried to just discipline you and think that would put the mask over everything. I really felt like that was such a big situation for us as a group, the first time we went through something like that. We had to get that s*** all out.”

The fact that Durant ignored Green's messages after saying that the incident in 2018 had nothing to do with his Brooklyn move suggests that there was a lingering effect from their on-court altercation.

However, any issues between the two players appear to have been resolved, especially after they played together on Team USA in July.

Draymond Green appears to be relieved that he and Kevin Durant are now on speaking terms, and the former teammates have finally buried the hatchet.

