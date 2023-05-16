“Yo F**k that, we gonna do this” – Rasheed Wallace on Doc Rivers’ coaching during his Celtics stint

Since Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers parted ways this week, there has been much talk about Rivers' record as a coach. With four straight second-round playoff eliminations, many have begun to question Rivers' coaching pedigree.

Despite his 2007-08 championship with the Boston Celtics, Rivers has only made the NBA Finals one more time during his managerial career. Given his recent drought with the LA Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers, many have questioned what the future may hold for him.

During a recent podcast appearance, NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace, who played under Doc Rivers in Boston, opened up on his experience under Rivers. From the sound of things, he and the team had to take matters into their own hands at one point to ensure victory despite Rivers.

"If his team is up, you don't really have to coach shit. Then when you in the trenches and you going against another team and another good coach, you got to be more than a locker room manager. He depends more on the players to make those adjustments. But that coach also.

"When we were in Boston, as far as the players out there on the floor, we were the ones that made that adjustment, come out the huddle right before we get on the floor. We huddle up like, 'all right, yo, hey, f**k that, we're going to do this, boom boom boom."

Of course, when Wallace was on the team, Doc Rivers and the Celtics had already won an NBA title. During the 2010-11 season with Wallace, the team came up short in the playoffs, getting bounced in the second round, much like the Philadelphia 76ers this year.

Looking at potential landing spots for Doc Rivers after parting ways with Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers

For Doc Rivers, it truly sounds as though the world is his oyster when it comes to his next move. This postseason has seen several notable coaches fired, and as a result, there are plenty of coaching jobs open to him.

In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns have parted ways with Monty Williams after their second-round elimination to the Denver Nuggets. As a result, the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker will need a coach. Given Rivers' pedigree as a coach throughout his career, he could be what they're looking for.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference parted ways with Mike Budenholzer. With Giannis Antetokounmpo eager to capture another NBA title, Rivers could help the team reclaim their spot atop the league.

Moreover, with up-and-coming teams like the Toronto Raptors in need of a coach, Rivers could also help develop a young team. After the Raptors came up short in the play-in tournament, the team parted ways with longtime coach Nick Nurse, leaving owner Masai Ujiri to figure out how to build.

With plenty of available coaching positions, only time will tell where Doc Rivers lands.

