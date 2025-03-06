"Yo nose was bleeding?" - Tyrese Maxey & others react to James Harden highlighting his 50-pt explosion at Intuit Dome for Clippers

James Harden led the LA Clippers to a 123-115 win over the surging Detroit Pistons on Wednesday following three straight losses (two against the LA Lakers and one against the Phoenix Suns), scoring 50 points, marking the first time the veteran scored that number at the Intuit Dome.

The veteran guard took to Instagram to celebrate this milestone, sharing a series of pictures of his performance and a message noting he reached a remarkable mark.

"First 50 at the Dome," Harden captioned the post.

Plenty of fans reacted to Harden's impressive performance and subsequent Instagram post. Colleagues and associates also joined the conversation, hyping up the 50-point performance while calling out others for disrespecting Harden.

Tyrese Maxey, Adidas basketball's Instagram page and Terance Mann had something to say to Harden.

Tyrese Maxey wanted more details about Harden's performance

Adidas basketball used emojis to celebrate the performance

Terance Mann also reacted

Bones Hyland and Michael Rubin also used emojis to fire up the performance while Austin Rivers took a jab at Malik Beasley for saying Harden was easy to guard.

Bones Hyland's comment

Michael Rubin's comments

Austin Rivers called out Malik Beasley

James Harden brought the LA Clippers back to winning ways against a tough opponent like the Pistons, but that didn't matter to the 2018 NBA MVP. He posted 50 points on 14-from-24 from the field, including 6-from-13 from beyond the arc and 16-from-20 from the free-throw line. Harden added four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block.

What did Malik Beasley say about James Harden before 50-point outburst?

NBA fans brought the receipts after James Harden torched the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The veteran guard went off against Malik Beasley, who had said guarding Harden was easy two weeks ago during an appearance on Kick streamer "Neon."

Beasley mentioned Steph Curry and Klay Thompson before "Neon" said his favorite player of all time was Harden.

"He's easy to guard," Beasley said, surprising everybody in the room. "He about to cook my a**," he added.

Beasley foresaw what was coming his way and he found out a couple of weeks later. Many fans believed this fueled Harden before he took off and never looked back.

The LA Clippers improved to 33-29 with the win while the Pistons dropped to 35-28. This was the second and final regular-season matchup between these two teams.

