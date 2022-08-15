"You ain't going no damn place, you going to stay your a** right here" - Stephen A. Smith reflects on Brooklyn Nets owner's mentality amidst Kevin Durant fiasco

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is staying put with no trade imminent. The franchise recognizes Durant's value and is not budging until they get a satisfactory trade package.

On ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith said he would be hell-bent on keeping Durant if he were Joe Tsai, the Nets owner. Smith said Durant's trade demands are not justifiable and is keeping him this season.

"I love the brother. I think he's the best player in the world when healthy. These trade demands are not even close to be justified. Hell with that. If it's me, if I'm Joe Tsai for the Brooklyn Nets, you ain't going no damn place, Kevin Durant. There is no way in hell I'm letting Kevin Durant leave this year. Hell with that," Stephen A. Smith said.

First Take @FirstTake



— "[The Nets are] arguably the favorites to win the East! ... If I'm Joe Tsai, your ass ain't going nowhere, you staying right here." @stephenasmith is not a fan of the Nets potentially trading Kevin Durant "[The Nets are] arguably the favorites to win the East! ... If I'm Joe Tsai, your ass ain't going nowhere, you staying right here."—@stephenasmith is not a fan of the Nets potentially trading Kevin Durant https://t.co/efL5Zbrhms

KD gave Joe Tsai an ultimatum in a meeting last week in London. Durant demanded the franchise either trade him or fire general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Joe Tsai immediately tweeted his support for the Nets' coaching staff and the front office. With four years left on his $190 million deal, the leverage is arguably with the franchise.

Joe Tsai @joetsai1999 Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets.

Should the Brooklyn Nets trade Kevin Durant right away?

Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Kevin Durant's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets thus far has been disappointing. Barring the loss against the Boston Celtics this year, Durant has played well.

The Slim Reaper is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league. A trade of this magnitude has never taken place before. Anthony Davis' move to the LA Lakers is the closest to something of this ilk. This uniqueness makes it hard to gauge Durant's trade value.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.



LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.



Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. Despite the loss, Kevin Durant still scored enough to reach 25,000 career points Sunday.LeBron James is the only active player that reached the feat faster than him.Carmelo Anthony completes the trio as the only 3 active players with 25,000 points. https://t.co/gQgaqWDL96

The Nets are wary of trading within the same conference. A trade to Boston would make their road to the NBA Finals much harder. Even if they receive Jaylen Brown and draft capital in return, the Nets wouldn't be a contender.

Trading Durant to the Western Conference would be ideal in this scenario. However, there are hardly any teams in the West that can offer the Brooklyn Nets what they want.

A decision can be made depending on Durant's stance at the beginning of training camp. His value could plummet if he sits out of training camp.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chad Marriott