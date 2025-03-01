"You ain't got no choice" - Ex-Warriors guard makes his feelings known on Anthony Edwards refusing to embrace NBA poster boy role

Anthony Edwards is one of the most polarizing young stars in the NBA. Edwards is just 23 years old and is widely considered one of the best players in the NBA.

Edwards is also in the midst of a career year, averaging career highs in points (27.3), rebounds (6.0), and 3-point percentage (40.5%). Much of Edwards's success this season and last has led to a discussion on whether he will be the next face of the NBA, with stars such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry getting older and approaching retirement.

Edwards has stated he isn't interested in being the face of the NBA, which has generated mixed reviews from those around the sport. Former Golden State Warriors Point Guard and two-time all-star Baron Davis believes that being the face of the league isn't a choice.

"When you look at Steph Curry, when you look at LeBron, when you look at KD... when you go through the history of being a champion, you ain't got no choice... By him (Edwards) saying I don't want to be that guy, well what do you wanna be?"

It happened to LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant when they all won championships, and they had no say about whether they wanted to be a poster boy for the league whatsoever. If Anthony Edwards wants to be next in line to win championships, it could happen to him also.

"Why would you want to be?" - LeBron James defends Anthony Edwards, saying he doesn't want to be the face of the NBA

Anthony Edwards has received flack for saying he isn't interested in being the face of the NBA. One of the NBA's current "faces of the league" has come to Edwards' defence over his comments.

LeBron James has widely been considered a face of the NBA for a long time and says he understands exactly where Edwards is coming from:

"Why do you wanna be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game on a day to day basis sh*t on everybody?...I feel Ant, I completely understand. There's this weird energy when it comes to that."

People saying Edward's refusal of recognition will prohibit him from being great may have to find another counterpoint. One of the greatest players of all time, LeBron James, says he completely understands Anthony Edwards and where he's coming from.

