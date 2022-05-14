"You ain't handsome; You UGLY!" - Kendrick Perkins claps back at Draymond Green after Golden State star calls him "A big ogre on TV" for his criticism about Draymond's aggression in games

Draymond Green made a direct reference to an ESPN analyst while referring to their beef during his post-game press conference. The man in question, Kendrick Perkins, took it upon himself to publicize his retort to Green on Twitter.

The Golden State Warriors may have won Game 6, but the Warriors forward was far from done with being in action. Clapping back at some of the comments made by Perkins earlier, Green addressed the analysts' statements by saying:

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond clapped back at Kendrick Perkins for some of his recent comments Draymond clapped back at Kendrick Perkins for some of his recent comments 👀 https://t.co/7tFcjP69fy

"Something came to my phone earlier. A guy said I'm scared to shoot the basketball. Scared and me in the same sentence is brutal. But, you got a big ogre on TV talking about what Draymond said ain't the gospel. It is the gospel. What I say is the gospel.

"When you say that multiple times, like on several different segments, you must think what I think the gospel. So, you know, you gotta come out and shut some guys up sometimes."

Green clapped back hard at the analyst for commenting upon the way he plays.

However, the former NBA star and champion is not known for "ducking smoke" either. Taking to Twitter almost immediately after Green's comments were made public, Kendrick Perkins responded by saying:

"Aye Draymond. Ogre? Ogre?! What you calling me? Aye listen. Man, you ain't handsome. You damn sure ain't cute."

Adding analogies to his reputation as a player, Perkins continued to defend his stance by saying:

"I ain't none of these other cats. I'm going to say what I want to say. And at the end of the day, like I said, you wasn't being aggressive like the Draymond of old. Yeah, you did your thing tonight but thinking I'm going to be quite. Man, you got the wrong one. I ain't shut up for nobody.

"At the end of the day my whole message to you is, you ain't handsome, you UGLY. You ain't handsome. Don't be getting on that thinking you cute because you got that NBA logo on your sock and on your jersey. Carry on."

While Kendrick Perkins gave Draymond Green his due credit for his performance in Game 6, the overall spectacle of the series did not impress the big man. However, Green has also displayed how little he thinks of Perkins' opinions as the two engage in a back-and-forth war of words.

Draymond Green and Kendrick Perkins' feud

Draymond Green complains about a call during Game 4

Draymond Green and Kendrick Perkins aren't the kind to shy away from confrontation. By virtue of being loud voices, the two have had their fair share of animosity dating back to their playing days as well.

While Kendrick Perkins has given props to Draymond as a player since becoming an analyst, he has been equally harsh as a critic. In this regard, Green has been far more partisan with his approach to the former NBA player.

While the back-and-forth is likely to gather more steam as the playoffs continue, this could be viewed as motivation for Green to perform better as the NBA title is in sight.

Coming off a performance of 14 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in Game 6, as Perkins said, Draymond Green truly looked like the "Draymond of old."

Edited by Arnav Kholkar