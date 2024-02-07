“You ain't intimidating nobody”: Unfazed Stephen A. Smith spices up coaching rivalry against Shannon Sharpe ahead of NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend is quickly approaching, and the All-Star Celebrity Game is set to feature Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe as head coaches. During an episode of ESPN's "First Take," Smith expressed his confidence in his ability to defeat Sharpe and seemed unfazed by the competition ahead of him.

"Shannon Sharpe ... you can parade down the sidelines all you want to," Smith said, " You ain't intimidating nobody. It damn sure ain't gonna be me. And top of it all, he can't intimidate the officials. ... Indy here I come."

This will be the second time that Stephen A. Smith will be the head coach of an NBA All-Star Celebrity team, after doing so in the 2020 All-Star Weekend. During his first experience, he went up against ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon.

Smith will be joined by Las Vegas Aces player A'ja Wilson and rapper Lil Wayne for his upcoming match against Shannon Sharpe. Meanwhile, Sharpe's coaching group will include NFL icon Peyton Manning and rapper 50 Cent.

Stephen A. Smith was furious about the time he received a technical foul during the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Speaking on ESPN's "Get Up," Stephen A. Smith wasn't fond of receiving a technical foul during the 2020 NBA All-Star Game when he was coaching against Michael Wilbon's All-Star Celebrity team.

"It was a rigged job man," Smith said. "First of all, I had one ball-handler ... they gave me about 5-6 people under 5'0" feet tall. Chicago, Wilbon, the NBA together because Wilbon is so lovable ... but to rig it for Wilbon, for Wilbon of all people. ... There were a lot of calls that were not called. I couldn't win anything. It was ridiculous. ... I was set up to fail."

It was a hilarious moment to watch unfold on television as he became the first coach to be given a technical foul in NBA Celebrity Game history. Being one of the most energetic and vocal television personalities in sports journalism history, Stephen A. Smith let the referee have it out of frustration over the lack of calls received.

Outside of being a New York Knicks fan, Smith's passion for basketball can be seen in how he acted during the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game. Despite losing the matchup to Michael Wilbon with a score of 62-47, Smith remained in the limelight for his interaction with NBA officials.

With Smith going head-to-head against another strong personality like Shannon Sharpe, the 2024 All-Star Celebrity Game should be a treat for NBA fans.

