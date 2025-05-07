  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Anthony Edwards
  • "You ain’t MJ’s son, you LeBron’s": Fans hilariously compare Anthony Edwards to Bronny James after flop show vs Warriors

"You ain’t MJ’s son, you LeBron’s": Fans hilariously compare Anthony Edwards to Bronny James after flop show vs Warriors

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 07, 2025 05:48 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves - Source: Imagn
NBA fans compare Anthony Edwards to Bronny James following the Minnesota Timberwolves superstar's rough-shooting night in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. [photo: Imagn]

Anthony Edwards had a rough-shooting night in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 99-88 Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The All-Star guard finished with a team-high 23 points but went 9-for-22, including 1-for-5 from deep. Edwards’ shooting struggles did not go unnoticed by basketball fans.

Ad

BricksCenter, a troll account on X (formerly Twitter), took a shot at Edwards by comparing him to LeBron James’ son, Bronny James.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans promptly reacted to the post:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“They said: ‘You ain’t MJ’s son, you Lebron’s’”
Ad

One fan said:

“BRONNY EDWARDS HAHAHHAHA”

Another fan added:

“Bronny infected him”

@HolidaySZN continued:

“23 & 14 ain’t bronny james”

@Eazy2380000 commented:

“He has been crying to the refs all night like he is LeBron James!!”

Anthony Edwards also had 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. Still, his rough start, 0-for-8 in the first half, was one of the biggest reasons the Timberwolves had trouble keeping up with the Warriors. Ant-Man came alive in the third quarter with nine points, but his team faced an 80-60 deficit heading into the final frame.

Ad

Edwards’ surge continued in the last 12 minutes, where he delivered 13 points. The spike in output came too late as the Dubs pulled off the upset despite Steph Curry playing just 13 minutes because of a hamstring strain.

The Game 1 performance from Edwards prompted fans to compare him to LeBron James’ son and teammate, Bronny James.

The Golden State Warriors' defense held Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in check

After an elite defensive showing in the first round against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors doubled down on that end in the semifinals. Following the exit of Steph Curry, the Dubs’ defense displayed even more bite to contain Anthony Edwards and Co. Draymond Green anchored a defense that held Minnesota to 5-for-29 shooting from deep, the Timberwolves’ worst in the playoffs.

Ad

Minnesota was particularly atrocious in the second quarter. They missed all eight shots from behind the arc and made just 3 of 18 attempts overall for 11 points. Edwards contributed one point, one assist and one turnover during that stretch.

Unlike in the first round, the Timberwolves could not find somebody to repeatedly target on defense. The undersized Warriors did not give an inch. Buddy Hield proved that his defensive showing against the Rockets was no fluke. He held up well when Minnesota wanted Edwards to attack him.

If Anthony Edwards does not bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday, the Bronny James comparisons will only heat up.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications