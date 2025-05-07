"You ain’t MJ’s son, you LeBron’s": Fans hilariously compare Anthony Edwards to Bronny James after flop show vs Warriors

Anthony Edwards had a rough-shooting night in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 99-88 Game 1 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The All-Star guard finished with a team-high 23 points but went 9-for-22, including 1-for-5 from deep. Edwards’ shooting struggles did not go unnoticed by basketball fans.

BricksCenter, a troll account on X (formerly Twitter), took a shot at Edwards by comparing him to LeBron James’ son, Bronny James.

Fans promptly reacted to the post:

“They said: ‘You ain’t MJ’s son, you Lebron’s’”

One fan said:

“BRONNY EDWARDS HAHAHHAHA”

Another fan added:

“Bronny infected him”

@HolidaySZN continued:

“23 & 14 ain’t bronny james”

@Eazy2380000 commented:

“He has been crying to the refs all night like he is LeBron James!!”

Anthony Edwards also had 14 rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block. Still, his rough start, 0-for-8 in the first half, was one of the biggest reasons the Timberwolves had trouble keeping up with the Warriors. Ant-Man came alive in the third quarter with nine points, but his team faced an 80-60 deficit heading into the final frame.

Edwards’ surge continued in the last 12 minutes, where he delivered 13 points. The spike in output came too late as the Dubs pulled off the upset despite Steph Curry playing just 13 minutes because of a hamstring strain.

The Game 1 performance from Edwards prompted fans to compare him to LeBron James’ son and teammate, Bronny James.

The Golden State Warriors' defense held Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in check

After an elite defensive showing in the first round against the Houston Rockets, the Golden State Warriors doubled down on that end in the semifinals. Following the exit of Steph Curry, the Dubs’ defense displayed even more bite to contain Anthony Edwards and Co. Draymond Green anchored a defense that held Minnesota to 5-for-29 shooting from deep, the Timberwolves’ worst in the playoffs.

Minnesota was particularly atrocious in the second quarter. They missed all eight shots from behind the arc and made just 3 of 18 attempts overall for 11 points. Edwards contributed one point, one assist and one turnover during that stretch.

Unlike in the first round, the Timberwolves could not find somebody to repeatedly target on defense. The undersized Warriors did not give an inch. Buddy Hield proved that his defensive showing against the Rockets was no fluke. He held up well when Minnesota wanted Edwards to attack him.

If Anthony Edwards does not bounce back in Game 2 on Thursday, the Bronny James comparisons will only heat up.

