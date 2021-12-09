"You Ain't Neva lied! That's all I know is work!!" - LeBron James responds to Phil Handy after the LA Lakers assistant coach appreciates the forward's work ethic

LeBron James has commented on LA Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy after the 50-year-old posted a story on Instagram commending the four-time NBA champion for his work ethic.

The story had a clip of James scoring a tough mid-range jumper over Grant Williams in the Lakers' recent win over the Celtics. Handy, who has been a mentor to many of the league's top players, wrote a message in the clip that read:

"The work always translates @KingJames."

The message makes sense, as it is a known fact that LeBron James is one of the hardest workers in the league. He spends a lot of time conditioning his body, which reflects on his athleticism even in Year 19. Reposting Phil Handy's story, LeBron James wrote a small message that read:

"You Ain't Neva lied! That's all I know is work!!"

In his most recent game against the Celtics, LeBron James scored 30 points on a staggering 68.4% efficiency. He was on top throughout the game, leading the charge for the Purple and Gold in their 117-102 win. Speaking about his team's terrific performance, LeBron James said:

“We got a lot of good moments tonight. We want to continue to build off of that. There are some things that we can clean up, but tonight was one of the best 48-minute games that we’ve had so far. We want to just continue with that going into Memphis.”

Can LeBron James bring the LA Lakers' campaign back on track?

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers

LA Lakers had one of the most outstanding offseasons, as they signed Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Dwight Howard. The star-studded franchise was expected to make a lot of noise in the regular season, and were considered favorites to win the championship. However, they have not lived to that hype, and have had an inconsistent campaign.

After a winless preseason, many thought things would get better in the regular season. However, that didn't happen, thanks to a plethora of injuries plaguing the roster. Even before the season started, the Lakers lost Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn to injuries. LeBron James started the season, but missed a lot of games due to an abdominal injury.

Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis were the only two stars firing, but they lacked consistency. That led to the team losing a lot of games. However, with the team having played around 25 games together, things are starting to look better.

The win against the Celtics was an indication of how good the Lakers are. Trevor Ariza has returned to training, and should be available in a week or two. Nunn is also reported to be back in January.

The big 3 of LeBron James, AD and Russ have put in some good performances, but for the team to succeed, the three will have to be consistent.

The Lakers have some of the best players, so come playoff time, they should be a team to watch out for. LeBron James will always be a factor. But the others will need to fire if the Purple and Gold want to get to a record-breaking 18th NBA championship.

