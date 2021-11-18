"You ain't never gon' be able to count that dude LeBron out, till it's over" - Keyshawn Johnson says LeBron James and LA Lakers can't be discarded as title favorites

LeBron James is currently unavailable for the LA Lakers due to an abdominal strain but is likely to return on December 9 after missing ten games so far. In his absence, the Lakers have struggled, and people's confidence in the team is starting to wane.

One such is basketball analyst Stephen A. Smith, who believes the Warriors will be in the 2022 NBA Finals, and that LeBron James has won his last championship.

"The bottom line is, imma be in the Bay area for the Finals this year. Warriors going to the Finals... I think LeBron has won his last title, I think it's over."

In an episode of the Keyshawn, JWill, and Max show, the trio reacted to Stephen A's take on LeBron James' shot at another title. Here's what Keyshawn Johnson had to say:

"Golden State is the flavor of the month, Steph Curry, they doing the thing... but you ain't never gon' be able to count that dude LeBron out, till it's over."

He went on to talk about how the Lakers can adapt and make changes, suggesting they could bring back JJ Reddick, who is an incredible three-point shooter.

What is the Lakers' ceiling with a healthy LeBron James?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers

Despite how poorly the Lakers have performed so far, Keyshawn is right to say the Lakers cannot be counted out just yet. ESPN basketball analyst Tim Legler also echoed that thought, as there is a lot that could change with LeBron James on the floor.

This means that reaching the NBA Finals is still feasible for the Lakers, even though it will be no cakewalk.

The Lakers have a chemistry problem right now, more than anything else. They have exceptional athletes on the floor who are two-way threats but are not being put to good use.

Given the number of changes the Lakers made in the offseason, chemistry was bound to be a problem early on. The flow will undoubtedly improve as the season progresses.

With LeBron James leading the charge, trust that things will happen differently. The four-time NBA champ can produce at a high-rate and also elevates everyone else's game at the same time.

StatMuse @statmuse Anthony Davis career record:



68-24 (.739) with LeBron

225-263 (.461) without LeBron



AD had 1 playoff series win and 2 playoff appearances in 7 years without LeBron. Anthony Davis career record:68-24 (.739) with LeBron225-263 (.461) without LeBronAD had 1 playoff series win and 2 playoff appearances in 7 years without LeBron. https://t.co/09jzRc7yu2

ALSO READ Article Continues below

LeBron James has appeared in only six games so far this season, and in those games, the Lakers had a 4-2 run. He is averaging 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 7.2 assists, and 2.3 assists.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra