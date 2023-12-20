"You ain't raise no banner" - Shannon Sharpe subtly derides Charles Barkley for tirade on Lakers raising In Season Tournament banner

Last week, Charles Barkley made some harsh comments about the LA Lakers' In-Season Tournament banner. Following his remarks, Shannon Shapre decided to calp back at the Hall of Fame big man.

In an episode of his "Nightcap" podcast, Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas touched on Charles Barkley clowning the Lakers for their IST banner. The ESPN analyst was quick to say that Barkley shouldn't be talking about raising banners because it's something he never did in his career.

"You ain't raise no banner. Period," Sharpe said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sharpe and Arenas did not end there. The former Washington Wizards star called out Barkley for raising a non-championship banner during his own career.

During the 1993 season, the Phoenix Suns put a banner in their arena after winning the Western Conference. They reached the finals but lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

"Is he still giggling when Phoenix Suns in '93 put up the Western Conference banner? Cause he was happy when that went up," Arenas said.

Following their In-Season Tournament championship win over the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers decided to raise a banner. However, they made sure to have it look different from their NBA championship banners.

It's also going to be a one-time thing. If LA wins the In-Season Tournament again, they will simply add the year to the banner.

What did Charles Barkley say about the Lakers putting up an In-Season Tournament banner?

Days after the LA Lakers took down the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament final, Charles Barkley discussed the team popping champagne and putting up a banner, on "The Dan Patrick Show."

Oddly enough, both agreed that they only didn't like it because it was the Lakers. If the Pacers had won, they would have been fine with the team celebrating like it was a big accomplishment.

Barkley also admitted multiple times he was glad he did not tune in to see LeBron James and Co. celebrate.

"You don't do champagne for the In-Season Tournament," Barkley said. "I'm glad I did not see that. I'm really glad I didn't see that."

Even though the Lakers are one of the NBA's most winningist franchises, their IST win was still a moment to celebrate.

In the history books, they will always be known as the first winners of the In-Season Tournament. As this becomes common practice in the years to follow, people like Charles Barkley could have a change of heart with their thoughts on celebrating winning the competition.