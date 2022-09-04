"You are only allowed to have two designated players on your roster"- Brian Windhorst speculates the Cleveland Cavaliers could face trouble due to Donovan Mitchell trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to make a title push with the signing of Donovan Mitchell. The franchise failed to make it to the playoffs last season despite a 44-38 record. Now, the Cavaliers are on course to change the status quo in the Eastern Conference.

Although the organization is yet to make the announcement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Utah Jazz have traded their guard to the Cavaliers. It is expected that Mitchell, who will be clocking 26 in a few days, will join his new teammates in training camp.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN. The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN.

Meanwhile, Cavaliers fans are possibly happy with the prospect of a Mitchell signing. NBA analyst Brian Windhorst has highlighted a potential problem the trade could create.

He stated that according to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, a franchise is only allowed to have two designated players on their roster. He went on to add that the franchise is, however, only allowed to trade for one. He also referenced the Brooklyn Nets' situation with Ben Simmons and why they could not make an offer for Mitchell.

"This is deep in the CBA, but the Cavs did create a problem today, a potential problem," Windhorst said. "And that is that you are only allowed to have two designated players on your roster. You are only allowed to trade for one, you could not trade for two.

"Which is why the Nets couldn't trade for another, you know they couldn't trade for Donovan Mitchell while they had Ben Simmons."

Brian Windhorst raises concerns on what the Donovan Mitchell trade could mean for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Donovan Mitchell trade is reportedly a problem waiting to happen, according to Brian Windhorst. With the signing of the three-time All-Star, the Cleveland Cavaliers now have two players on a five-year designated rookie max extension.

Windhorst raised concerns that the trade could create a potential problem for the Cavaliers. He is of the opinion that it poses an issue when it is time for Evan Mobley to get a contract extension.

"The Cavs had one this summer — they created one when they signed Darius Garland to a five-year max," Windhorst said. "That makes him one of their designated players. Today, they traded for another one in Donovan Mitchell.

“Evan Mobley, assuming he continues to play this well, is probably going to be a designated player. He becomes eligible to sign that extension in the summer of 2024. Donovan Mitchell will still be on his contract in that summer.”

He, however, revealed that the Cavaliers would still be able to extend Mobley's contract. However, he stated that the franchise cannot give the player a five-year extension and can only do four.

“The Cavs can still sign Mobley, but they can’t give him the five-year contract,” Windhorst said. “They can only give him a four-year.”

