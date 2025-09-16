  • home icon
  "You already had everything before meeting me": Dwight Howard's wife pulls out all stops to celebrate his landmark honor

“You already had everything before meeting me”: Dwight Howard’s wife pulls out all stops to celebrate his landmark honor

By Itiel Estudillo
Modified Sep 16, 2025 02:23 GMT
(Image Source: Instagram, @amylucianiworld)
(Image Source: Instagram, @amylucianiworld)

Dwight Howard's wife, Amber Rose, went on social media to celebrate her husband's biggest career achievement. On September 6, Howard reached immortality as he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025.

Amber, being the proud wife that she is, couldn't contain her emotions and expressed her love and support for Dwight on Instagram. She uploaded a collage of photos and videos of them together with a matching heartfelt message as its caption.

"You already had everything before meeting me. I’m just hoping to add something special to your life that you’ve never had before 🤎," Amber wrote about her husband. "Thank you everyone who came out to celebrate the man! You did it HOF 🥂 Keep smiling."
There's no denying that Dwight Howard is a deserving member of the Hall of Fame. Throughout his career, Howard proved why he earned the moniker "Superman". He was a force to be reckoned with inside the paint, dunking on his opponents on a nightly basis while swatting everyone's shots away.

After 18 NBA seasons, Howard achieved one NBA title, eight All-Star appearances, and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He even led the league in blocks for a couple of seasons.

Dwight Howard's reaction to getting elected to the Hall of Fame

Before the ceremonies of the 2025 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, which took place in early September, Dwight Howard expressed his thoughts on being elected. There were a lot of uncertainties in Howard's career, especially after making an abrupt exit from the NBA in 2022.

When Howard learned that he was elected to the class of 2025 back in April, the big man couldn't hold back his emotions. He was grateful to be blessed with a spot in the Hall of Fame. He also shed some tears in the process.

"I knew I was going to do it," Howard said after learning he was getting inducted. "I'm just so grateful man and just thankful for God and this opportunity. It's such a big honor. I'm just so happy man. This is crazy. I made it to heaven."

Fast forward to the present day, Dwight Howard joined Carmelo Anthony as the two NBA stars to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo

Itiel Estudillo is an NBA journalist at Sportskeeda. He played for his basketball teams during elementary and high school. With strong sports writing and journalism skills, Itiel excels in crafting engaging narratives and staying updated with the latest NBA news and trends. He enjoys fact-checking, helping with research, and being a fresh set of eyes on fellow writers' articles.

Edited by Itiel Estudillo
