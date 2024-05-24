"You always fit right up there"- Draymond Green's wife Hazel Renee hypes up Warriors forward amid TNT appearances

Draymond Green’s 2023-24 season came to an unceremonious end when the Golden State Warriors were sent to an early vacation by the Sacramento Kings. The Dubs’ 118-94 loss to the Kings in the play-in tournament back in April was quite stunning. It was the first time in a long while that the Bay Area team did not make it to the playoffs with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson healthy.

The Warriors are facing a long offseason of uncertainty, particularly with Thompson’s status on the team. “Game 6 Klay” is an unrestricted free agent and could play wherever he wants to.

While the team’s front office has some tough decisions to make, Draymond Green is taking on another role in basketball. Instead of playing on the court, he is working as one of TNT’s analysts who are covering the playoffs. He joins the award-winning crew that is made up of Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on “Inside the NBA.”

On Wednesday, Green was in Minnesota to help cover Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks. “Dray” had appeared on a few occasions in the Timberwolves-Nuggets series but he will be a mainstay in the WCF.

The star forward’s wife Hazel Renee saw his work on TNT and posted this on Instagram:

“And riding in the car…we had to see Papa last night too! @money23green you have always fit right up there! You look good.”

Draymond Green looked dapper in a black suit with a brown coat. His analysis of the game was every bit as important as those of his more veteran TNT teammates. He even fit right in with the gang’s usual hilarious exchange, particularly with Barkley around.

Draymond Green has picked his winner of the Western Conference finals

Before he was named to be part of the crew that will cover the Western Conference Finals, Draymond Green had already picked his team. The Dallas Mavericks reached the conference finals by booting out the top-ranked team from the West. They didn’t even need a Game 7 to get the job done.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves were just as impressive by sending home the dethroned Denver Nuggets. Anthony Edwards led his team to a stunning Game 7 win on the road to earn the right to face Luka Doncic and Co.

Draymond Green had this to say on the “Point Game Podcast” with John Wall and C.J. Toledano:

“The team that I love right now is Dallas. They got wing defenders, they got big men and a couple of big men that they can rotate the way. Dwight Powell doesn't even play. Dwight Powell is a very serviceable big man in the NBA.”

“Dray” added that as important as the supporting pieces are, the Mavericks will only go as far as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving can carry the team. The Golden State Warriors may have hit the nail on the head with the way Game 1 went.

Dallas’ wings helped limit “Ant-Man” to 19 points on 6-16 shooting. The Mavs’ bigs also contained Karl-Anthony Towns who needed 20 shots to get 16 points. Ultimately, it was Doncic who dragged his team to a 108-105 victory on the road to draw first blood in the series.