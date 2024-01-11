“You aren’t in our tax bracket”: Gabrielle Union's latest tweet on couples splitting 50/50 bills rekindle old debate

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade referred to how important equality is for a couple if they want to have a successful relationship. The Hollywood star and the NBA Hall of Famer revealed that they share bills and this has been one of the keys to their successful marriage.

Recently, Gabrielle Union took to social media to reply to a user who called sharing bills a 'submission'.

"B**s rather pay all her bills than to submit to a man and pay 50/50," the user wrote on X.

"Wholeup wholeup wholeup. Thought 50/50 was no bueno. And wouldn't 50/50 be 'submitting' to one another? And what precisely do we need to do to not be considered a b*tch?" Gabrielle Union replied.

Union's comments created a debate, with many fans agreeing with the '50-50' split and others disagreeing.

"Gabby you aren’t in our tax bracket we’re the commoners"

"«Submitting to each other» when he had a baby on you"

"25y after my engagement ended I’m STILL asking myself that question. So much hate out here among men towards women"

"50/50 sounds repulsive"

"I think the idea of 50/50 is cultural"

"+to me, it's whatever works to make your home happy and functional"

"50/50 ain't about submitting, it's about paying the bills"

"They just hate women"

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union once explained what '50-50' means in their relationship

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have talked about splitting bills and sharing expenses. The couple has made it clear that both are independent in their lives, but when it comes to their house, they split everything. Union told Bloomberg last May, via USA Today:

"It is weird to say I am head of household, because in this household, we split everything 50/50.

"In the other households that each of us have to support, there is always this gorilla on your back that is like, 'You better work! You better work! You want to sleep in? Somebody might not eat.' And it's hard. It's hard to let that go, so I'm working on that."

A few weeks after the comment, Dwyane Wade appeared on Shannon Sharpe's podcast and shared his thoughts on splitting bills with his wife:

"I understand what 50/50 means. 50/50 means everything in life, you got your half and I got my half. We will put this s**t together and try to make 100. That’s how 50/50 goes. This is not how our relationship works. In our life, in our home, 50/50 means [we] purchase it together."

Union and Wade met for the first time in 2007. They started dating in 2009 and got married in 2014.