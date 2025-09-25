  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • "You ought to be ashamed" - Kobe Bryant's former No. 1 pick teammate slams Tracy McGrady for claiming that he beat the 'Black Mamba'

"You ought to be ashamed" - Kobe Bryant's former No. 1 pick teammate slams Tracy McGrady for claiming that he beat the 'Black Mamba'

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Sep 25, 2025 14:31 GMT
JAY-Z
Tracy McGrady is facing some serious backlash

Over the past couple of months, former NBA players have stepped up to talk about how they were better than Kobe Bryant or how they could've and would've had better careers.

Ad

From Dwyane Wade to Tracy McGrady, it's reached a point where NBA fans from all teams have rallied together to question these statements. The timing is also odd, since they didn't seem to have that same energy when Bryant was alive.

With that in mind, former No. 1 pick Kwame Brown put McGrady on blast for his latest comments on the LA Lakers legend. He claimed that McGrady "ought to be ashamed," as he never found success in the playoffs and still is trying to look down on a five-time NBA champion:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Kobe Bryant is an interview saying he whooped you 11-3 in 1 on 1 games, Kobe said he made you quit. The guy you guys claim is so close to Kobe Bryant 1 on 1 allegedly lost 11-3, Tmac ain't never get out the 1st round of the playoffs but wants to talk like he was so close. Stats is starting to drive these people crazy they're forgetting dog," Brown said.
Ad

McGrady, one of the greatest offensive forces in NBA history, essentially said that he would've won as many titles as Kobe if he had Shaquille O'Neal by his side.

Perhaps that's true, but he had plenty of chances to win and some great teams, and he could never get past the first round. Kobe, on the other hand, went on to the NBA Finals three times and won two more rings without Shaq.

Ad

Kobe Bryant had nothing but respect for Tracy McGrady

Ironically, Bryant had nothing but praise for his fellow scorer. In an interview before his passing, he admitted that McGrady was the toughest player he ever had to guard:

"There’s a lot of guys, but the guy that always gave me the most problems, actually, was Tracy McGrady," Bryant admitted, "He had all the skills and all the athleticism, but he was 6’10”, and he was really tough to figure out."
Ad

McGrady never shared those types of comments when Bryant was alive, but it's not like their careers ended that long ago. There's no need for revisionism when the tape is there.

He was clearly a very talented player, but it takes much more than talent to find success in this league, and Bryant was clearly on an entirely different level.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Ernesto Cova
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications