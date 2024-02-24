"You a b**ch": Warriors guard throws hands with Hornets' Grant Williams as game ends

Grant Williams and Miles Bridges got into a scuffle with Lester Quinones late in the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors. Quinones went for a layup with roughly 10 seconds remaining in the said matchup with the Dubs leading 97-84. Bridges took offense and blocked Quinones’ shot and then shoved him.

The two stood eye to eye before Williams came barging in and confronted the Dubs’ backup guard. They exchanged heated words just as the players on the court and the Warriors coaching staff came in to separate both. While the people around them were desperately trying to keep them off each other, Quinones repeatedly said this to Williams:

“You b**ch!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Grant Williams’ reply to Lester Quinones couldn’t be deciphered but one can easily assume that it wasn’t a kind response. When both were moved away from each other, Draymond Green joined the argument from the bench. Williams didn't’ waste time and went after the former Defensive Player of the Year as well. They have a history of spats when the Charlotte Hornets forward was still with the Boston Celtics.

After the game, Steve Kerr defended Quinones’ attempt. The Warriors coach emphasized that it was late in their shot clock and instinct came in. He said that his player did not mean to respect the Hornets but only wanted to get off a shot to avoid a turnover.

Grant Williams has played the role of enforcer wherever he’s been. He did it for the Celtics, the Dallas Mavericks and now for the Hornets. He and Miles Bridges took the attempt as a slight and they didn’t want to let it go.

Grant Williams could play a big role for the Hornets moving forward

Grant Williams was acquired by the Charlotte Hornets as part of the deal that sent PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks. While the Mavs have unquestionably improved with Washington’s arrival, Williams has also made an impact with his new team.

Before the loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Hornets were unbeaten with the former Mavericks forward in the lineup. He averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists during that span. Charlotte will be lottery bound but the team could make him a key part of the roster.

Unless the Hornets trade him, he could be a big contributor for them. His contract doesn't expire until after the 2026-27 season. Williams has played in for playoff teams before and has the experience and skills to help Charlotte’s young core.