"You beat KD, you beat Milwaukee Bucks.... You beat Jimmy Butler" - Jalen Rose claims 3x All-Star will have to embrace "Mamba Mentality" if Boston Celtics are to win the title

The Boston Celtics have faced one of the toughest roads on their way to the NBA Finals. Having defeated teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, the young side will now lock horns with the Golden State Warriors on the biggest stage.

Jayson Tatum has been pivotal in the Boston Celtics' journey to the finals. The youngster has put up some mature performances in the series against the Miami Heat team. His brilliance there helped him win the Eastern Conference finals MVP award.

He gave a fitting tribute to his idol, Kobe Bryant, as he wore his armband during Game 7 of the ECF. The 24-year-old dropped 26 points to take his team beyond the finish line.

Jalen Rose believes that the three-time All-Star will have to embody his inner Mamba if the Boston Celtics are to win it all. Speaking about him on "The Jalen & Jacoby show," the former NBA player said:

"Look at the journey of Jayson Tatum, you beat KD, you beat Milwaukee Bucks even though they were without Khris Middleton and Giannis now you beat Jimmy Butler the way he's playing and now you get a chance to go up against the Splash Brothers.

"This is what an Eastern Conference MVP looks like, this is what a potential Finals MVP looks like. If they're going to win, he will have to embody the Mamba Mentality, literally."

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27 PPG, 6.7 RPG and 5.9 APG in the playoffs so far. He has had a few off games, but has always shown up when the team needed him the most.

Having made two trips to the conference finals, the Boston Celtics were always struggling to get beyond the line in the playoffs. However, this time around, they have looked more mature and have worked hard on their shortcomings from earlier in the season.

Jayson Tatum this playoffs:



— 27/7/6

— 45/38/83%

— Won vs KD, Giannis, Jimmy

— Won 2 Game 7s

— 27/7/6
— 45/38/83%
— Won vs KD, Giannis, Jimmy
— Won 2 Game 7s
— ECF MVP

The Boston Celtics are one of the best defensive units in the league. A matchup against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole will certainly put their defense to the test.

However, after beating Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler, the Celtics will certainly be confident of getting the job done.

Can the Boston Celtics come out on top against an experienced Golden State Warriors team?

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat - Game 7

The Celtics and the Golden State Warriors are both deserving sides to play in the NBA Finals. While the Celtics are making their first finals appearance since 2010, this is the Warriors' sixth appearance in eight seasons.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



The 2022 NBA Finals is set Warriors vs. CelticsThe 2022 NBA Finals is set Warriors vs. Celtics The 2022 NBA Finals is set 😤 https://t.co/zSzAhTJ8Oh

They have come close to going into the finals a few times, but fell short in previous years. However, this time around, they have shown immense resilience to make their way to the NBA Finals.

The likes of Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown have been pillars of the team. It is because of the patience and hard work of this young core that the Celtics finally made their return to the biggest stage.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Revenge.



Boston eliminates the teams that beat them in the past three seasons to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals ☘️ Revenge.Boston eliminates the teams that beat them in the past three seasons to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals ☘️ https://t.co/ntrl3oEKaz

Going up against the Dubs is going to be tough for them. But nothing this year has come easy for them. Right from fighting their way from a bad start in the regular season to defeating teams like the Nets, Bucks and Heat, they have done it all.

There is no reason to believe that the Celtics will fall short of firepower against the Golden State Warriors. They have one of the most complete rosters and, if they continue delivering top-notch performances, the Celtics can most definitely raise banner number eighteen at TD Garden.

